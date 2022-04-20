Latest News:
Student loan interest rates soar to 12%: Will current students be affected? UoM UCU fails to meet threshold for strike action Burnham signs a four city wide green deal Nazir Afzal to be University of Manchester’s new Chancellor She’s the Business 2022 “I can only afford to go to work one day a week”: How are students being affected by rising oil prices? Fourteen students evacuated from Russia “Where will we be next?”: In conversation with students from the Ukrainian Society and YEM MANCUNION EXCLUSIVE: UoM and MMU to merge to form the first UK “Super-Uni” Graduation fees triggers online petition after alleged broken promises
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UoM UCU fails to meet threshold for strike action

Read More

//Breaking: UoM UCU fails to meet threshold for strike action More

// Breaking News:

Nazir Afzal to be University of Manchester’s new Chancellor

Read More

//Breaking: Nazir Afzal to be University of Manchester’s new Chancellor More

Concert in the park
Photo: Neil Rickards @ Wikimedia Commons

British Pop Culture archives set to open at UoM

Written on . Posted in News

The University of Manchester is set to open the first national collection dedicated to the preservation and research of British Popular Culture. The archive will open at the John Rylands Library and Research Institute, in collaboration with the British Pop Archive, to celebrate British Popular Culture.

The archive will look specifically at television, counter-culture, music, and other pop culture fundamentals. Research conducted will look at impact and influence both domestically and around the world, looking also at impacts of specific areas such as politics and the economy.

The project will work with music journalist and broadcaster Jon Savage, who has recently been appointed Professor of Popular Culture at UoM. Savage gained notoriety with his history of punk book, England’s Dreaming and has also appeared in documentaries on the BritPop music scene and new-wave band New Order.

The flagship exhibition launched by the archive will be ‘Collection’, which will centre around Manchester based pop culture, it’s culture scene and unique location for all things pop culture. It will go in to depth about why Manchester was chosen as the home of the exhibition and will be led by Mat Bancroft, Jon Savage and Hannah Barker.

On the opening of the archives, Jon Savage said: “It’s very easy to look at artefacts from 400 years ago and say that’s really important. What we are saying is this is important now. Maybe if more people had kept material from Shakespeare’s time it wouldn’t just be Shakespeare that we’re talking about.”

Art Curator, Archivist and Director, Mat Bancroft, who has been art director for Johnny Marr since 2012, will also lead the archives:

“We launch the British Pop Archive with a Manchester focused exhibition full of unique and unseen artefacts. These materials tell the story of a vibrant city with art, culture and music at its heart. More than that they foreground the creative catalysts, musicians, producers, artists, designers and writers who have instigated this repositioning of landscape – to propose media as the new cultural capital of the city.”

Written by

editor

Tags: britpop, exhibitions, John Rylands, pop culture

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap