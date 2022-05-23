Latest News:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Photo: Mischief.

Manchester Opera House gets it wrong

Written on . Posted in Theatre

Mischief’s The Play That Goes Wrong, now in its eighth year in the West End, is embarking on its fifth UK tour.

To mark the its 10 year anniversary, the original cast of the play (as well as its TV adaptation, BBC One’s The Goes Wrong Show) are back on stage. They will only be starring in the tour for two weeks – including a week in Manchester!

The play follows the Cornley Drama Society putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Given 5 stars from The Daily Mail, called a ‘Gut-busting hit’ by the New York Times, and with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Ant and Dec as the ‘funniest show we’ve seen! If you can get a ticket go’, what are you waiting for?

Guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter, don’t miss this brilliantly funny comedy starring the original West End and Broadway cast, as seen on stage and screen!

The Play That Goes Wrong plays at Manchester Opera House from 30th May until 4th June, before playing at Theatre Royal Newcastle from 6th until 11th June. The tour cast then return for the remainder of the UK tour, which runs until August.

Please note, the full cast will not perform all dates. Charlie Russell performs Monday, Friday and Saturday evening performances, whilst Nancy Zamit will not perform on Friday 3rd June, and Henry Shields will not perform on Thursday 9th Jun (2PM matinee)

editor

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]
