Fight in University of Manchester library caught on camera

Footage is circulating of what appears to be a fight between a student and older man at the University of Manchester Main Library at around 12:30pm today.

The video, which was taken by a student who was studying at the time, shows two men in what seems to be a heated argument which appears to turn physical, with the man pushing the student. Eye-witnesses have told The Mancunion that, prior to the events of the video, two men entered the room arguing and, following the end of the footage, allegedly began to ‘grapple and swing at each other’, before others intervened.

The Mancunion’s Film Editor, Benjy Klauber-Griffiths, was present on the Blue 3 floor of the Main Library where the fight took place. He told The Mancunion that he was studying when, “these two guys came in shouting. Everyone was kind of baffled but expected it to be over in a second.”

Benjy explains that he “couldn’t quite tell” what caused the disagreement but, following the events of the video, the two moved towards the doors and allegedly, “started grappling and swung at each other, then a couple of students intervened.” Multiple other students allegedly, “pushed the older guy away, who then left through the doors and then the younger guy walked off pretty quickly.”

Although it was difficult for witnesses to discern the cause of the argument, sources have told The Mancunion that the disagreement appears to have been triggered by someone moving items in the library.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “We were shocked to see footage of this incident. We are dealing with it as a matter of urgency. The student received immediate support from Library staff and has been offered additional sources of welfare and support.”

This is a breaking news story. More information will follow soon.