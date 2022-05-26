Latest News:
Photo: Juke Box Music @ Moovin Festival via Press

Moovin’ and Groovin’: Moovin’ Festival 26-28th August

Located just a stone’s throw from Manchester, Moovin’ Festival returns to take over the stunning Whitebottom Farm on the August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28th).

The established festival has an impressive line-up, as Moodymann, Shy FX, Orbital, and Roy Ayers are set to perform. The diversity of the artists attending, as the festival offers a range of genres from hip-hop to techno to soul to punk, means that the weekend is set to offer something for everyone.

This festival offers variety, as shown through the range of activities you can engage in. For those who are looking to relax, the festival offers holistic healing treatments, ethically sourced food and breath-taking surroundings. For those wanting a new experience, why not learn circus skills or explore a range of up and coming artists? For those looking to dance, the party continues until 2am on both Friday and Saturday with their notorious silent disco. Moovin’ festival truly looks to cater for all.

Juke Box Music @ Moovin’ Festival

Limited tickets available set to give the weekend a community, friendly feel – meaning you can fully enjoy the immersive experience. But the festival’s small capacity means tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure your ticket soon! Offering a range of ticket options, attendees can choose to camp at the festival or stay elsewhere. Moovin’ also offers payment plans perfect for students. Find tickets here.

Come to Moovin’ and “forget the outside world for a magical weekend”.

 

 

Tags: art, festival, indie, Manchester, Music, students

