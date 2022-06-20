Celebrate Pride month in style at Yotel

Yotel in Deansgate has pledged to support the LGBTq+ community this month by investing funds in LGBTQ+ awareness training for all staff members and donating to the LGBTQ+ helpline charity Switchboard.

Don’t miss out on trying their new cocktail which contains a refreshing blend of Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger gin, Blue Curacao, Crème de Violette liqueur, lime juice and egg white, whilst YOTEL’s mocktail version contains Ceders non-alcoholic spirit, Orgeat and cherry syrup with lemon and cranberry juice.

The cocktail is priced at £6 and is available until June 30 with 100% of the proceeds from Yotel’s charity cocktail and mocktail going to Switchboard.

Switchboard provides support through phone, email and instant messaging for people who may feel isolated in their community, have an issue or question they want to discuss or are simply looking to talk to someone who shares their experience, The UK’s national LGBTQ+ helpline has provided support to millions of people since its inception, promising that all calls are confidential and no topic is off limits. The helpline operates 10am-10pm daily, and can be reached by dialling 0300 330 0630 – find out more at www.switchboard.lgbt .

Pledging support for Pride, YOTEL has invested in LGBTQ+ training sessions for YOTEL Crew across the UK, led by Polly Shute, Co-Founder of ‘Out and About’ and former board member of Pride in London. With training sessions specifically tailored to hospitality staff, Polly’s sessions for YOTEL include open discussions on how to be an ally, LGBTQ+ history and challenges in the workplace.

Guests in YOTEL Manchester Deansgate can also directly donate to Switchboard via digital ‘Tip Jar’ QR codes located in the hotel’s bar and restaurant MOTLEY for Pride month. So guests can donate an amount of their own choosing to the charity, even if not purchasing a cocktail or mocktail!

Stephanie Fuller, General Manager at Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline said, “We are delighted to be supported by YOTEL as part of its Pride campaign in 2022. Switchboard is the national LGBTQ+ helpline in the UK, and the visibility of our helpline that this partnership will bring across the UK is vital.

“Each year our dedicated team of listening volunteers hold over 18,000 conversations with people in need of support with conversations ranging from, but not limited to coming out, sexuality, gender identity, isolation, and mental health.

“Each call costs us around £17.00 for all the wrap-around support which means we can be there for a caller. The support and visibility this partnership will provide cannot be understated, ultimately it will mean our confidential non-judgemental service will continue to be there 10 am -10 pm, 365 days a year by phone, instant messaging and email to support people from the LGBTQ+ communities that need someone to listen.”

Look out for our review of Yotel Deansgate and our verdict on their cocktail coming up next week!