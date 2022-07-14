Preview: Leeds Festival 2022

When? 26th-28th August 2022 (August Bank Holiday Weekend)

Where? Bramham Park, Leeds

For many artists, playing Reading and Leeds Festival marks an all-important milestone in their career trajectory. However, the festivals have attracted controversy over the years for what has been perceived as a lack of diversity. Fear not, for this year’s headliners trace all corners of the music genre map!

Italian upstarts Måneskin will be bringing their fierce brand of rock ‘n’ roll to the Main Stage East before a reunited Rage Against the Machine deliver a searing set of their subversive anthems. On the other end, at Main Stage West, pop-provocateur Halsey will close the evening with a set of their instantly recognisable radio hits. Never one to shy away from their activist credentials, expect Halsey to raise the (invisible) roof with political fervour between songs.

A trio of wonder women will perform on Saturday: Little Simz will enrapture audiences with her masterful flow, the ethereal Joy Crookes will weave her soulful melodies, whilst Megan Thee Stallion will be bringing her empowering energy and inimitable stage presence as the headliner of Main Stage West. Check out her recent headline-making Glastonbury set here.

Mercury-prize winning wordsmith and multi-instrumentalist Dave will headline Main Stage East. If his explosive and iconic BRIT awards performances of ‘Black’ in 2020, and ‘In The Fire’ at this year’s ceremony were anything to go by, audiences will be in for a treat.

Indie darlings Wolf Alice with their mixture of ambient ballads and raucous rock tunes, and Dublin’s finest post-punks Fontaines D.C., with their politically-charged anthems and mosh-pit-anticipatory tracks, will grace the stage before Main Stage East Sunday headliners Arctic Monkeys provide an absolute spectacle in support of their highly anticipated seventh record. It will be interesting to see in which direction they go after their previous polarizing entry Tranquillity Base Hotel and Casino.

Alternatively, emo outfit and Leeds-natives Bring Me The Horizon will close the weekend on Main Stage West. Given their recent collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Nova Twins, there’s no telling what surprises the band may have in store for their huge homecoming set.

After two years of cancellations, COVID passes, and playing it safe, Leeds festival has finally provided us with an unmissable line-up of some of the best live acts across a spectrum of styles!

Check out the full line-up here and stage splits here.

Remaining day tickets for Friday and Saturday are available here. Sunday tickets and Weekend tickets are sold out.

You can still attend the festival as a volunteer, joining the Green Team, with a focus on litter-picking and ensuring the festival is as environmentally-friendly as possible, or as a Campsite and Arena volunteer, helping with directions, health and safety, wristband exchange, and ensuring the event works smoothly as part of a team.

More information on Travel, Camping, Accessibility, Prohibited Items, and ones to watch will follow.