  • Home
  • News
  • Culture
  • Music
  • Dry Cleaning release enigmatic new single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’
alexcooper
12th August 2022

Dry Cleaning release enigmatic new single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’

Alex Cooper digs deep into the new Dry Cleaning track, ‘Anna Calls From the Arctic’ ahead of forthcoming album Stumpwork.
Dry Cleaning release enigmatic new single, ‘Anna Calls From The Arctic’

Dry Cleaning have quickly ascended themselves as a leading light of the current post-punk boom. From the cutting Northern powerhouse of Yard Act to the dynamism of Squid, Dry Cleaning taps into somewhere different; a strange, enigmatic and pseudo-relaxing somewhere.

‘Anna Calls From the Arctic’ is the second single from their upcoming second LP Stumpwork, to be released in October 2022. This comes off the back of a victory lap for their eye-catching debut, New Long Leg, which won Rough Trade’s Album of the Year in 2021.

Laid over a bass driven, airy instrumental, lead singer Florence Shaw’s vocal take is concurrently jagged and smooth as butter. The lyrics cover a range of topics in stream of consciousness style. The music seemingly following the peaks and troughs of Shaw’s train of thought. Observations appear to be plucked out of nowhere, with Barry Mannilow, gym shorts and Sports Direct all getting a mention.

The final lyrics see Shaw state ‘Nothing works, everything’s expensive, and opaque, and privatised’; a powerful take over the apex of the single’s urgency. Immediately, it becomes underpinned by the following line, ‘my shoe organising thing arrived’. Profound, then not, it leaves the listener not knowing what to think; stunningly, you stay with it.

‘Anna Calls From the Arctic’ is a mighty addition to the Dry Cleaning universe. Engross yourself in their world, and there’s much to enjoy and be rewarded by.

Dry Cleaning’s forthcoming LP, Stumpwork, will be released on 22nd October 2022.

Listen to ‘Anna Calls from the Arctic’ on Spotify.

 

 

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper

Writer for the Mancunion, covering music and gigs in the Manchester area! Once walked past Nick Cave abroad. I’m contactable via Twitter (@alex_cooper25) and Instagram (@ale.xcooper).

More Coverage

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was the most wonderfully strange day of my life

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was the most wonderfully strange day of my life

Jessica Hamilton attends The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever at Holyrood Park
Pixies play intimate show at Band on the Wall, Manchester

Pixies play intimate show at Band on the Wall, Manchester

Head Music Editor Sarah Taylor went along to Pixies’ 500-capacity charity secret show at Band on the Wall.
Sorry Announce New Album With ‘Let The Lights On’

Sorry Announce New Album With ‘Let The Lights On’

Molly Gregson reviews the new track from London post-punks Sorry.
In Conversation with the Reytons

In Conversation with the Reytons

Dan Knight interviews The Reytons, discussing musical influences, band names, gigs and the growth of the band.

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap