Peaky Blinders: Take a peak inside the Camden Garrison

Lately, there seems to be countless stage adaptations of stories that have already graced our screens. But Peaky Blinders: The Rise offers something different: it’s immersive.

This official production comes from the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, in collaboration with Immersive Everywhere and Caryn Mandabach Productions.

The experience is playing at the glamorously gritty Camden Garrison – a new venue in the heart of Camden, the setting of the hit TV series.

Brave fans are invited to get dressed up and fully immersed into the tantalising, twisted world of Tommy Shelby.

As the story unfolds, you will experience live sets, unmissable character interactions, and competitive game play.

Audiences will ultimately determine whether Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take London.

It’s 1921, and Tommy has taken the northern racecourses and eliminated his opponent, Billy Kimber. He now has his sights set on a London expansion.

With the approval of north London kingpin, Alfie Solomons, Tommy personally invites you to a family meeting at the Shelbys’ Camden warehouse. Tommy has a plan that could prove lucrative for everyone, and it promises to be a night of celebration.

Whether you kick back in the Camden Garrison Pub with Arthur, advise Tommy on his business affairs in his office, or conspire with the Italians in the Eden Club, how the family meeting goes is for you to decide.

However, you must keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground – Tommy’s enemies are closer than you think, and they may want to make you an offer you’ll find hard to refuse…

With three possible narrative outcomes, your decisions have consequences and directly affect the rise or the fall of the Shelby family.

But before you choose where your loyalties lie, get suited and booted, ready for a night with the Peaky Blinders at the Camden Garrison.

Book now. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders: The Rise is booking at the Camden Garrison until 12th February 2023.