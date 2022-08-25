Get a taste of la dolce vita this weekend at Festa Italiana

Who doesn’t love a slice of Neopolitan-style pizza, washed down with an Aperol Spritz in the sunshine? The weather forecast is looking good this weekend, and that’s great news for anyone thinking of attending Festa Italiana, a three-day festival of Italian food, drink and culture coming to central Manchester.

The festival will feature food from some of Manchester’s best eateries, including Proove, Lucky Mama’s and T’arricrii. Drinks on offer will include the ultimate summer drink – the Aperol Spritz – as well as Italian craft beer from Birrificio Angelo Poretti. As if that wasn’t enough, there will be live performances by a number of Italian musicians, including the Neapolitan folk rock band Compagnia SoleLuna.

Festa Italiana coincides wonderfully with Manchester Pride, so this weekend is the perfect time to get yourself to Cathedral Gardens in Manchester city centre for a great day (and night) out!

Entry to the festival grounds is free. The festival will run from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August from midday to 11pm. For more information, see the official site.