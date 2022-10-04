Musicals of Manchester: October

Manchester has the greatest theatre scene outside of London. There’s numerous theatres, and a diverse selection of theatre (plays, cabaret, etc.), but musicals are, without a doubt, the most popular form of theatre. So here are the musicals coming to Manchester (and Salford) this October!

Opera House

Friday 2nd September – Saturday 1st October

“A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell), direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).”

Fisherman’s Friends The Lowry (Lyric Theatre) Tuesday 27th September – Saturday 1st October “Fall for this record-breaking great British musical – hook line and sinker! The true story of the Cornish chart topping buoy band Based on the true story of the chart-topping Cornish singing sensations and their hit 2019 movie, Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music which smashed box office records in Cornwall. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. They are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager on a trip from London, who must learn that there is more to life than selling your sole for fifteen minutes of fame. A star cast includes James Gaddas, (Coronation Street, Billy Elliot the Musical), Parisa Shahmir (Mamma Mia!), Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey), Anton Stephans (The X Factor) and Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire). So, climb aboard, find your sea legs and allow yourself to fall for this critically acclaimed musical – hook, line and sinker!”

Palace Theatre

Tuesday 27th September – Saturday 1st October

“Experience the best selling Bee Gees soundtrack live on stage in this spectacularly reimagined music and dance extravaganza.

Follow the story of Tony Manero as he embarks on a reckless yet thrilling road to dancing success. It’s a homage to the 1977 John Travolta classic with more drama, more music, and hot new choreography which is sure to have you dancing all the way home. Featuring songs from the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, including the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy and More Than a Woman, as well as 70s favourites Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno and many more.”

Palace Theatre

Tuesday 11th – Saturday 15th October

“Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof, and The Locomotion.”

The Color Purple The Lowry (Lyric Theare) Tuesday 11th – Saturday 15th October "Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer prize-winning novel and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winner Marsha Norman, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell and Stephen Bray, The Color Purple tells the powerful and life-affirming story of courageous heroine Celie. Abused and oppressed throughout her youth, Celie embarks on a journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope, discovering her own unique voice thanks to the incredible women in her life. From an unbreakable bond with her sister Nettie, to friendship with fiercely independent Sofia and a life-changing affair with glamorous singer Shug Avery, Celie learns to love herself. With a profoundly evocative score by Grammy award-winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray and drawing inspiration from jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this landmark musical celebrates life, love and the strength to stand up for who you are and what you believe in."