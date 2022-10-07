  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Education Minister’s anti-university statements met with academics’ anger
jacobhartley
7th October 2022

Education Minister’s anti-university statements met with academics’ anger

Andrea Jenkyns claims that the education system pushes “Harry Potter studies” over “construction” have been met with the anger of many academics
Education Minister’s anti-university statements met with academics’ anger

Andrea Jenkyns – the Minister for Skills, Further, and Higher Education – recently claimed at the Conservative Party conference that universities were pushing “a diet of critical race theory, anti-British history and Social Marxism” onto students.

Speaking at a fringe event in “The Freedom Zone” focused on “Restoring conservatism in the Conservative Party’”, the newly incumbent Minister for Skills, Further and Higher Education, argued “teachers must be impartial, and not push left-wing agendas onto students”. Jenkyns also said that “the current system would rather our young people get a degree in Harry Potter studies than in construction”.

Currently no British universities offer a course in “Harry Potter studies”. However, until last year, Durham University did offer an optional module titled “Harry Potter and the Age of Illusion” as part of its Education Studies BA, which aimed “to consider the relevance of Harry Potter to the education system” and “understand […] the reasons for its popularity”.

Jenkyns’ comments were met by a strong response from academics on Twitter.

Dr James Sumner, Lecturer in the History of Technology at the University of Manchester, tweeted that this was an example of the UK government being “more far-right than centre-right”. He was joined by other academics, such as Professor Christian Christensen, American Professor of Journalism at Stockholm University, who tweeted that it was an “absolute disgrace” that a “Higher Education Minister in the UK would spout utter bullshit like this”. He described her use of the term “critical race theory” as a “blatant dog-whistle lie”.

David Alderson, Professor of Literary and Culture Studies at the University of Manchester, told The Mancunion: “It’s a shame that the Under-Secretary of State for Education is happy to parade her illiteracy and ignorance in this way.”

He added “I doubt she has any understanding of Critical Race Theory; it’s not clear what ‘anti-British history’ might refer to, unless she wrongly assumes ‘British history’ to be inanely and uncritically celebratory; and ‘social Marxism’ isn’t a thing.”

The professor finished by saying “people who offer up parodies of academic work end up parodying themselves. In encouraging students to be critical citizens, we draw on various intellectual traditions and encourage freedom of thought instead of attempting to stifle it”.

Jacob Hartley

Jacob Hartley

More Coverage

Cops off campus and bus fares: Here’s what happened at the first ever Union Assembly

Cops off campus and bus fares: Here’s what happened at the first ever Union Assembly

The first ever Union Assembly of the 2022/23 academic year saw motions passed on kicking cops off campus and transport policy
Union Assembly votes to keep police off campus

Union Assembly votes to keep police off campus

A motion severely limiting police presence on campus was passed by a large majority at the first Union Assembly
Mayor’s Question Time: Andy Burnham faces questions from Manchester students

Mayor’s Question Time: Andy Burnham faces questions from Manchester students

On September 29 Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, answered student’s questions at a Question Time event, with issues ranging from transport and housing to the monarchy and devolution
Exclusive: SU secures £360,000 in funding to help with cost-of-living crisis

Exclusive: SU secures £360,000 in funding to help with cost-of-living crisis

Exclusive: The SU has announced £360,000 in funding from the University of Manchester to help students with the cost-of-living crisis

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap