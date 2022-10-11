  • Home
adampogrund
11th October 2022

Watch Haaland live for under £15! Sports tickets on a budget

Manchester may be home to world-leading professional sports teams, but you can watch them without world-leading prices
The Etihad – Photo: Adam Pogrund @ The Mancunion

You have arrived in Manchester, the capital of sport. For all sports fans out there, there is no better base to be. With the exception of Premier League tickets to Manchester United, you can easily attend almost all professional matches from a variety of sports. What’s more, you can get your hands on most live sporting actions on a student budget!

Football

Manchester City is arguably the best team in the world: back-to-back Premier League Champions and still on the hunt for the elusive Champions League trophy. In a great initiative, they sell certain UCL game tickets on Unidays for very reasonable prices. Watch red-hot striker Haaland under the lights against F.C. Copenhagen for only £14.50. 

Photo: Mika Korhonen @ Unsplash

Manchester City and Manchester United women’s teams both offer high-quality teams at affordable tickets, with the sides finishing third and fourth place in the 21/22 Women’s Super League (WSL) respectively. Tickets to Leigh Sports Valley are a steal beginning at £3. League fixtures at the Academy Stadium start at £7 for U21 supporters at the academy stadium. 

Lower down the football pyramid, Salford City are currently enjoying their third consecutive season as a Football League Side. Owned by Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville, David Beckham, and Paul Scholes, the club is pushing for promotion to England’s third tier. Tickets are affordable and accessible; concession tickets for under-21s are priced at £10. Get a hint of the real local atmosphere that is missing at Manchester’s Premier League grounds.

The World Cup is around the corner. Here in Manchester, there are great venues at which to spectate. The ridiculous decision to host it in the winter means there will be no sunny beer gardens to watch from; however, the next best option is at the Soccer Dome in Trafford. It will show England’s entire World Cup journey, and with a capacity of 25,000 people is the largest screening in Manchester. There will be enormous screens, with DJ’s pre- and post-match. Tickets are being snatched quick and will probably sell out weeks in advance. Group games are hosted by West Brown or Joelon Lescott.

Boxing

Whilst not of professional quality, Student Fight Night’s are arguably even more entertaining. Hosted at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre, there are a number of events throughout the year. Fighters receive two months of training before battling out in front of thousands of fellow students. Spectators also dress up in black tie. It is a great night all round!

Student Fight Night – Photo: Adam Pogrund @ The Mancunion

Cricket

The Ashes return to Manchester in 2023, with Old Trafford hosting the fourth test. England will be looking to lift the Ashes’ urn for the first time since 2015. Ticket prices have not yet been released but you can register your interest here. 

Old Trafford will also be hosting England Vs. New Zealand IT20 in September. 

Rugby

If Rugby is your sport, then a trip to the AJ Bell stadium for Sale Sharks is a must. Competing in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby League and in the top tier of Rugby Union, tickets are offered for £20.

Motor Speedway

Home to the Belle Vue Aces, National Speedway Stadium is located in Longsight. They compete in the Speedway Great Britain Premiership, with home fixtures usually occurring on Monday evenings. This niche sport is nonetheless an enthralling watch and you can purchase tickets for their fixture against Ipswich Witches here.

Netball

Manchester Thunder are the current champions of the Netball Super League. Tickets have not yet been released for the 2023 season but you can sign up to their mailing list to receive up-to-date information about news and ticket releases.

Photo: Stephen Baker @ Unsplash

Basketball

Playing at the National Basketball Centre in Levenshulme, Manchester Giants have competed in the top British Basketball tier since 2012. Last season, they reached the Quarter Finals of the BBL Cup. They also finished fifth in the league, their highest-ever finish. Concession tickets are £10.

