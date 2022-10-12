jaydarcy
12th October 2022

Take a pew on The Lowry’s purple seats

The stage musical adaptation of The Color Purple is coming to the Lowry as part of its first-ever UK tour
Photo: The Color Purple

The Color Purple is based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel and the acclaimed film adaptation that made a star out of Whoopi Goldberg. It was adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winner Marsha Norman, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell and Stephen Bray.

The musical premiered on Broadway back in 2005 before playing off-West End in 2013. In 2019, a new co-production between Curve, Leicester, and Birmingham Hippodrome opened in Leicester before transferring to Birmingham. Now, in 2022, the musical is finally touring the UK.

The Color Purple tells the powerful and life-affirming story of courageous heroine Celie. Following an abusive and oppressive childhood, Celie embarks on a journey through joy, despair, anguish and hope, discovering her own unique voice thanks to the incredible women in her life. From an unbreakable bond with her sister, Nettie, to friendship with the fiercely independent Sofia, and a life-changing affair with glamorous singer Shug Avery, Celie learns to love herself.

With a profoundly evocative score by Grammy award-winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray and drawing inspiration from jazz, ragtime, gospel, and blues, this landmark musical celebrates life, love, and the strength to stand up for who you are and what you believe in.

 

The Colour Purple is at The Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from October 11 until 15 and tours the UK until the start of November.

For the matinee performances, Karen Mavundukure will perform the role of Celie and Kayla Carter will perform the role of Doris.

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

