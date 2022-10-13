The Lowry gets bloody ahead of Halloween

Blood Brothers tells the charming and emotional story of two brothers, Mickey Johnstone and Edward Lyons. The twins, separated at birth, re-unite to form a relationship consumed with complexity, building to a momentous finish – which The Daily Mail describes as “bring[ing] the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval”.

The Olivier award-winner is a heart-rending story that ensures a standing-ovation with every performance, hence its nickname: “the standing ovation musical”.

The original tale, written by Willy Russell, is one of three musicals to have surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End. This awe-inspiring achievement was attained by Bill Kenwright’s production.

The renowned numbers ‘Bright New Day’, ‘Marilyn Monroe’, and ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ score the emotionally charged story. While it battles the dynamics of destined sibling affection with the interruption of impending differences between affluence and poverty. In the theatre sphere, Blood Brothers has truly become a national treasure. To attend and comment on this particular performance, after reviewing it earlier this year at the Palace Theatre, will be an honour for The Mancunion. The fact that the tour is visiting both Manchester and Salford is testament to its popularity and renown.

Blood Brothers runs at The Lowry from October 18 to 22 and tours the UK until early December.