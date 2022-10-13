harrietcummings
13th October 2022

The Lowry gets bloody ahead of Halloween

Blood Brothers, aka “the Standing Ovation musical”, is visiting The Lowry this October
The Lowry gets bloody ahead of Halloween
Photo: Blood Brothers

Blood Brothers tells the charming and emotional story of two brothers, Mickey Johnstone and Edward Lyons. The twins, separated at birth, re-unite to form a relationship consumed with complexity, building to a momentous finish – which The Daily Mail describes as “bring[ing] the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval”.

The Olivier award-winner is a heart-rending story that ensures a standing-ovation with every performance, hence its nickname: “the standing ovation musical”.

The original tale, written by Willy Russell, is one of three musicals to have surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End. This awe-inspiring achievement was attained by Bill Kenwright’s production.

The renowned numbers ‘Bright New Day’, ‘Marilyn Monroe’, and ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ score the emotionally charged story. While it battles the dynamics of destined sibling affection with the interruption of impending differences between affluence and poverty. In the theatre sphere, Blood Brothers has truly become a national treasure. To attend and comment on this particular performance, after reviewing it earlier this year at the Palace Theatre, will be an honour for The Mancunion. The fact that the tour is visiting both Manchester and Salford is testament to its popularity and renown.

 

Blood Brothers runs at The Lowry from October 18 to 22 and tours the UK until early December.

harrietcummings

harrietcummings

More Coverage

Travel back in time to Storyhouse Chester

Travel back in time to Storyhouse Chester

The Time Traveller’s Wife, a new musical based on the book and film of the same name, is having its world premiere at Storyhouse Chester – ahead of a West End run
Swan Lake: Will and Grace visit the ballet

Swan Lake: Will and Grace visit the ballet

Beauty and elegance are evident in the Royal Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake
Review: The Color Purple

Review: The Color Purple

This Black History Month, The Color Purple has audiences at The Lowry crying tears of both sadness and joy
Review: An Afternoon with Sheila Hancock (MLF 2022)

Review: An Afternoon with Sheila Hancock (MLF 2022)

Dame Sheila Hancock DBE took part in an in conversation at the RNCM Theatre as part of Manchester Literature Festival – where she was interviewed by Alex Clark

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap