Travel back in time to Storyhouse Chester

Another world premiere!

Following the UK premiere of Mrs Doubtfire at Manchester Opera House and the world premiere of The Book Thief at Bolton Octagon, it’s now Chester’s turn to welcome the world premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife – ahead of a West End run!

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel, and the hit film adaptation of the same name, the musical adaptation has music and lyrics by music icons Joss Stone and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. The musical’s producers are those behind hits such as Ghost and Back to the Future – both of which had their world premieres at Manchester Opera House.

I was lucky enough to have been invited to the launch event, press junket, and press night of the latter; I know that these producers put a lot into their musicals so I have high expectations for their latest! The press night is tonight so look out for the review tomorrow (bet you wish you could time travel now, don’t you?).

The Time Traveller’s Wife follows a time traveller and his wife (the grass is green, believe it or not). Clare struggles to cope with Henry’s extraordinary “gift”: a gene that allows him to travel through time – involuntarily.

“Their love story is like no other. And yet, it’s like all others. They meet, fall in love, and marry – but not in that order. Henry travels through time and through Clare’s past, present, and future. Their love is the ultimate test and the greatest of romances, beset with surprises, pain, and adventures.

“All couples ask how to truly know one another, to trust, to commit, to build a family, to work at something bigger than ourselves. Not all of us are time travellers. How do you love across time?”

The Time Traveller’s Wife premiered at Storyhouse Chester on September 30 and plays there until October 15, before transferring to the West End (venue and dates to be announced).