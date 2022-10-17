The podcast your Zodiac says you should be listening to

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Aries love to try new things, especially new foods. In fact, this is mostly where their adventurous side manifests. It is only fitting, therefore, that an Aries listen to Off Menu podcast, hosted by comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble.

Hilarious and energetic, the comedy-duo interviews celebrity guests each week, asking what their dream menu would be. Listeners get to know the guests’ absolute favourite meals, whilst also learning what those foods say about the guests’ personalities, neuroticisms, quirks, likes, and dislikes.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Taurus sign is the most romantic out of the star signs. So for this reason, my Taurus podcast recommendation is Love Stories with Dolly Alderton. In this podcast, journalist and best-selling author Dolly Alderton interviews guests about their most defining relationships and favourite things.

Just some of the guests interviewed include Lolly Adefope, Stanley Tucci, Lily Allen, Ruth Jones, and Adam Kay. We learn of the things that each guest has loved and the ways those loves have changed their lives. It is intimate, comforting, and insightful: a treat for a Taurus (or, indeed, any star sign).

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Probably the sign with the worst press, Geminis are one of the most misunderstood Zodiacs. Geminis are intelligent, clever, witty, flirty, and fun. My Gemini podcast recommendation is The Receipts Podcast.

Receipts is one of the most streamed podcasts in the UK and is hosted by friends Tolani Shoneye, Audrey Indome, and Milena Sanchez.

Described by Vice as 21st Century Agony Aunts, The Receipts holds all the answers to your dilemmas. Fun, witty, clever, and incredibly honest, The Receipts has a Gemini’s name written all over it.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Cancer is apparently one of the hardest signs to understand. Sometimes moody and self-absorbed, but always loyal, caring, dependable and kind: when I think of Cancer, I think of Emma Chamberlain’s podcast, Anything Goes.

Emma’s podcast is recorded live from the comfort of her bed. She talks about anything and everything: from philosophy to friends, boyfriends and books. Anything really does go, and a Cancer will guzzle this podcast up.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Co-hosted by Irish friends Keelin Moncrieff and Eimear O’Reilly, Same but Different is perfectly suited to a Leo’s bold, confident, and generous personality. Utterly hilarious, Moncrieff and Reilly talk horror housemates, parents, self-hate, vaginas, love, heartbreak, dates, and friendship. The pair transform into your cool older sisters for roughly an hour every episode, matching your own flamboyance in the best way possible.

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Grounded With Louis Theroux is the perfect Virgo podcast. Created during the height of the pandemic, in this podcast legendary documentary maker Louis Theroux interviews some of the hottest celebs of the minute. Theroux’s quirky interview personality makes this podcast one of the most revealing and interesting: perfect to suit a Virgo’s analytical brain.

Libra: September 23 – October 23

The Libra. Calm, warm, friendly, a dreamer: let me introduce you to Goes Without Saying, a podcast hosted by Persephone Deacon and Erin Emirali (affectionately known to listeners as Sephy and Wing).

This podcast is the equivalent of a hot water bottle. Reassuring, empowering, clever, and kind, Sephy and Wing hold our hands as they show us how to navigate our lives in the contemporary moment. They discuss friendships, university, romantic relationships, family dynamics, race, gender, sexuality, burn-outs, depression, anxiety, and, most importantly, Harry Potter.

Scorpio: October 24 – November 21

Hosted by journalists Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, my Scorpio podcast recommendation is The High Low. Inspired by the term “high low journalism”, coined by Tina Brown. The High Low blends both highbrow and lowbrow culture into hourly episodes where they discuss everything from the Kardashians to Mary Wollstonecraft.

The High-Low differs from your average, laid-back and chatty podcast since its episodes are clearly all expertly designed and resolutely tight. This is the perfect podcast for any Scorpio: independent, ambitious, passionate, and resourceful – The High-Low will surely meet your impeccable standards.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Always up for a good time, adventurous, energetic, and sometimes reckless: my Sagittarius podcast recommendation is Boys Gone Wild. Hosted by comedian Horatio Gould, and his flatmate Andrew Kirwan, this is one of my rogue favourites. Not only is it hilarious, but the duo are also clearly very smart, and they offer alternative ways of understanding politics, pop culture, and the media today.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Known as the business people of the Zodiac, a Capricorn gets sh*t done. Likely, you’ll probably want to be inspired by other success-driven minds. So, my Capricorn recommendation is Steven Bartlett’s The Diary Of A CEO.

The 29-year-old CEO serves us feature-length interviews with some of the most inspiring business people today. The podcast is not shy of controversy: enter, Molly-Mae’s famous “everyone has the same 24 hours in a day,” misjudgement. Nevertheless, Diary of a CEO gives an intriguing insight into the reality of business today, in a new age of social media and online managing.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A progressive psychology, witty personality, and great intellectual disposition: an Aquarius would certainly enjoy QI offices’, No Such Thing As A Fish. Hosted by friends Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Andrew Murray and Anna Ptaszynski, No Such Thing As A Fish gives us answers to questions we hadn’t even thought of yet. Funny and informative, each episode keeps us on our toes with new knowledge and bonkers facts.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Sensitive, intuitive, clingy, and neurotic, my Pisces podcast recommendation is We Can’t Talk About That Right Now. Hosted by sisters Jessie and Bebe Cave, this is one of my all-time favourite comfort podcasts.

WCTATRN has all A neurotics’ favourites: bitichness, comedy, drama, questionable family dynamics, melancholy, anxiety, love, pop culture, and grief. It is essentially a weekly conversation between two sisters, with some seriously refreshing honesty and scarily relatable content.

Their intro music of choice: the Cola Cubes’ song, Going Crazy Now. The lyric “she’s going crazy now” repeats at the opening of each episode, which is fitting, since Jessie and Bebe embrace contemporary womanhood in all its messy glory.