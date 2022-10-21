The Lowry goes blue for Black History Month

The Lowry theatre welcomes The Black Blues Brothers to the stage in October 2022. The carnivalesque rendition ensures the audience will “experience jaw-dropping balancing acts, fiery acrobatics, terrific tumbling, and even human pyramids performed”. The award-winning companion piece to the acclaimed film, The Black Blues Brothers promises to carry the soul of the original. Set with a groovy playlist featuring ‘Gimme Some Lovin’, ‘Sweet Home Chicago’, and ‘Soul Man’, how could a circus performance be more soulful?

The Blues Brothers film originally focused on an American blues and soul band. Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi birthed the concept as a sketch on Saturday Night Live and the enthusiastic response showed audiencesd craved for more, setting the mould for the tale of a redeemed convict and his blood brother scored with unforgettable tunes fans can’t get enough of.

It will be of interest to The Mancunion how far this production will convey the initial story. We ponder how much the awe-inspiring physical language of acrobatics will communicate the primary work of Akykroyd and Belushi. Balancing comedy, agility, and music in a single performance is a tricky task to undertake. But we have no doubt that The Black Blues Brothers will make the unique blend work effortlessly.

The circus showcasing these mesmerising tricks was founded in Nairobi to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Eastern Africa. “For The Black Blues Brothers, acrobatics is a powerful means of both independence and teamwork.”