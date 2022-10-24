  • Home
  • News
  • Sport
  • “The best day of my life”: UoM’s Sammy Adu reflects on his Sale Sharks debut
andreafinlay
24th October 2022

“The best day of my life”: UoM’s Sammy Adu reflects on his Sale Sharks debut

We get the scoop on UoM’s latest rising sports star Sammy Adu, learning about his sporting achievements and balancing it all with university
“The best day of my life”: UoM’s Sammy Adu reflects on his Sale Sharks debut
Sammy (left), after his Sale Sharks debut. Photo @ Sammy Adu

Multiple sporting stars have emerged from UoM, and it is no surprise with an Athletics Union as large and prominent as ours. Second-year student, Sammy Adu, is one of them.

Adu has had a very impressive start to his rugby season; starting not only for semi-professional Sale FC but also for Premiership team Sale Sharks. After training with Sale FC for the whole of last year, Adu had an unforgettable debut against Birmingham Moseley that resulted in a 32-13 win. Sale FC, who are an offshoot team for the premiership team, Sale Sharks, are currently fourth in the National League 1.

Adu described his debut as “the best day of my life!” It is easy to see why, as the number 11 scored an early try in the eighth minute and then a second in the fifty-seventh. In the following match against Leeds Tykes, Sammy cemented his position in the team by scoring twice again, making it four tries in his first two starts of the season for Sale FC. As well as playing for both of these teams, Sammy has also started his second year in the UoM Rugby first-team starting line-up. I asked him whether the University of Manchester team had contributed in any way to his professional debuts.

“Playing for UoM has definitely played a part in getting to play for Sale.” Sammy added that being a part of the university team and playing alongside people with different rugby backgrounds has allowed him to develop further as a player. Following his two starts for Sale FC, Adu then went on to have his debut Premiership game for Sale Sharks against Newcastle Falcons.

As most students can empathise, juggling a degree and a university sport is tiring enough, let alone a professional sports career alongside that! With his debut games being practically back-to-back, Adu admitted that he is just about managing his time between his demanding degree, and his rugby career.

With regard to the future, Adu is taking every day as it comes and making the most of the opportunities that are being presented to him. I imagine that I speak on behalf of the UoM student body when I say that we hope to hear more from Sammy Adu in the next coming years.

andreafinlay

andreafinlay

More Coverage

Interview: UOM men’s football coach, Jack Norbury

Interview: UOM men’s football coach, Jack Norbury

We speak to coach Jack Norbury about what’s in store for UoM’s football team, his tips for success, and how you can get involved!
Watch Haaland live for under £15! Sports tickets on a budget

Watch Haaland live for under £15! Sports tickets on a budget

Manchester may be home to world-leading professional sports teams, but you can watch them without world-leading prices
Professional wrestling is coming to Manchester this Sunday!

Professional wrestling is coming to Manchester this Sunday!

Find out about PROGRESS’ upcoming event, and how to save money on tickets
Get Active! The best sport spots to play in Manchester

Get Active! The best sport spots to play in Manchester

A look at the the best, cheapest, and most convenient places to play sport in Manchester.

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap