“Utterly sickening”: Manchester Animal Rebellion protestors blasted by Labour MP

Animal Rebellion have been criticised by Labour MP, Andrew Gwynne, after they were filmed pouring milk on the floor and placing placards over packets of beef at Marks and Spencer’s in Manchester City Centre.

Gwynne, the Shadow Minister for Community Health, took to Twitter to voice his dismay at the protestor’s actions. He cited the ongoing “cost of living crisis … and [rising] Foodbank use” as the main reason for his disapproval of the demonstration.

I don’t care the rights and wrongs of the actual issue… this is criminal damage and in a cost of living crisis where food poverty and Foodbank use is rising, it’s also utterly sickening. pic.twitter.com/LSB5YlW0KY — Andrew Gwynne MP 🇺🇦 (@GwynneMP) October 15, 2022

The MP was accused by some of “virtue signalling to the ‘respectable middle class’” rather than taking the “radical” approach expected of a Labour MP.

Aside from Manchester, these demonstrations took place in Norwich, London, and Edinburgh. The organisers declared that their aim was to shock people into thinking about their consumption of animal products, due to the animal rights issues and environmental impact consuming products of animal origin have.

Protestors were seen holding up signs in the video containing slogans like “Plant-based Future”.

Animal Rebellion was founded in 2019 in London by 12 people. They use acts of civil disobedience such as graffiti, destruction of property, and blockading, with the aim of compelling government action towards a plant-based food system in the UK.

Many of their members have been arrested for their acts of civil disobedience. 10 were arrested in September following a protest involving paint staged outside of the Houses of Parliament.

They claim that “the need for a transition to a plant-based food system is widely accepted across the scientific community” and that the implementation of it would be “a win for … EVERYONE”.

This isn't just something we've come up with out of nowhere – the need for a transition to a plant-based food system is widely accepted across the scientific community.

It would be a win for our climate, farmed animals, wildlife, farmers, the economy and EVERYONE. — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 17, 2022

The general public does not seem to share one opinion on the protests, some coming out in support of their “peaceful” methods, whilst others call for criminal convictions saying the police have a “duty to arrest the immature freaks”.

Animal Rebellion is currently advertising for more protestors to join their demonstrations in Spring 2023, saying “it’s only a matter of time before non-violent direct action wins again”.