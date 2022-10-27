NQ64 ups their game with a new cocktail menu!

With two locations, one in the Northern Quarter and one on Peters Street, NQ64 is definitely a contender for Manchester’s most entertaining cocktail stop. Mixing the arcade with good-strength cocktails there’s not a lot not to like. With their new autumn menu, now including alcohol-free options, we were spoilt for choice!

Decked out in neon UV lights, the bar feels like an underground escape to the eighties – think Stranger Things! It had all the classics from Pac-Man to Super Mario as well as my personal favourite The Dance Stage, which is one I’d recommend doing before a few drinks to save yourself the embarrassment.

NQ64’s new menu follows the retro theme with its arcade play on all our favourite cocktails. For those who like an espresso martini, the ‘Mr Stay Puff’ comes with a flame-toasted marshmallow and has the caffeine needed for some competitive gameplay. Or if you have a sweet tooth, the ‘Super Cocoball’ takes you right back to your childhood-packed lunches with the cutest little coco pops bite.

My overall favourite has to be the ‘Final Fantaria’ with sour cherry and a healthy measurement of tequila, it was a win for me – not to mention the fizzy Haribo sweet that comes with it!

All the drinks, new this season, were actually invented by the staff themselves, chosen through a competition held over the summer. Our bartender was very friendly and the cocktails tasted dangerously good, they were definitely the reason I didn’t win a single game, or at least that’s what I’m going to tell myself…

Their prices follow most bars in the centre with cocktails from £8.50 and beers from £5, but they do run a happy hour Monday to Friday 4-7 pm.

The competitive set-up makes it ideal for date night with lots of two-player games. With a great playlist, a good atmosphere, and a few bigger family-sized booths, it’s also perfect for a mate date or even a whole flat outing.

The bar got busy around nine so we did wait for a few games however it’s definitely a fun way to meet people. Not only that but NQ64 is open until 2 am in the week and 3 am on Fridays and Saturdays which makes it a wholesome alternative to the club or if not, a fun pre-drinks.

For a city filled with amazing bars, NQ64 undoubtedly stands out from the rest and is a must-see for anyone looking to mix it up on their next night out.