The Lowry redeems itself

The Shawshank Redemption is a play based on novella by Stephen King, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, that was later brought to life on-screen in an Oscar-winning film, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The story follows Andy Dufresne, a man who is falsely accused of murdering his lover and sent to the titular Shawshank Prison. He faces harrowing experiences as a prisoner and is forced to take matters into his own hands to escape the cruelty of prison guard Warden Stammas.

The show stars Joe Absolom (EastEnders, Doc Martin) as ex-banker Andy, and Ben Onwukwe (London’s Burning, Professor T) as Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding, Andy’s closest friend and a man who “knows how to get things” in the hostile prison.

Known for its notorious escape attempts, insights on prison brutality, and the desperation of an innocent incarcerated man, the story boasts shocking twists that takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster of hope, claustrophobia, despair, and frustration as the friends try to survive their prison days under the watchful eye of a corrupt and cruel warden.

The Shawshank Redemption is at The Lowry in Salford from October 31 until November 5 before it escapes to the final stop of its UK tour: The Alexandra, Birmingham from November 7 to 12.