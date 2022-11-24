  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Manchester fails to meet its emissions targets
amnberwright
24th November 2022

Manchester fails to meet its emissions targets

Manchester failed to meet its carbon emmissions targets over the pandemic and is on track to the century’s carbon budget in just 5 years
Manchester fails to meet its emissions targets
Manchester From The Air Photo: M J Richardson

Manchester fell short of its predicted reduction in carbon emissions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillors have now been warned that the city may run-through their carbon budget for this century within just 5 years.

During the pandemic, the city had a reduction target of 13% per year. This was part of Manchester City Council’s target of halving their emissions by 2025.

Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, detailed that Manchester had only reduced its carbon emissions by 12 percent in 2020.

Manchester has pledged to be a zero-carbon city by 2038. This is ahead of the UK government’s 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

Despite this, Climate Emergency Manchester reported in 2021 that the city had used around 40% of their recommended emissions for the century in just three years. Yearly emissions will now need to be at a 16 % reduction to meet the target.

The City Council have determined 43 actions to help reach their targets, through five workstreams. Their aims include: a comprehensive investment programme to deliver energy efficiency; improvements to sustainable and active travel; and a goal to be single use plastic free by 2024.

They are also seeking to influence, lobby, and work in partnership with Greater Manchester and the UK government to tackle the climate emergency

Whilst the city council is on track with their emissions targets, Labour councillor Tracey Rawlins has pointed out that “the emissions that we’re responsible for as an organisation are quite small. We’re doing what we can, but it’s really important we continue to drive that.”

The council has generated a refreshed action plan. This includes investing in carbon-friendly schemes such as improving council buildings’ energy efficiency and investing in large-scale sustainable energy generation.

Manchester City Council is sure they will reach their 2038 target and stated that they are on track to meet their 50% reduction of “CO2 emissions from the Council’s operational estate and streetlighting” by 2025.

Daisy Wright

Daisy Wright

More Coverage

UoM Amnesty International calls upon University to cut ties with Lethal Autonomous Weapons

UoM Amnesty International calls upon University to cut ties with Lethal Autonomous Weapons

UoM’s branch of Amnesty International has called upon the University to cut its ties with organisations that create Lethal Autonomous Weapons
UCU Teach Outs to be held in the Students’ Union

UCU Teach Outs to be held in the Students’ Union

As alternatives to missed lecture time, university staff will be providing four informal lectures, known as ‘Teach Outs’, in the Students’ Union
Never OK: A stand against sexual harassment

Never OK: A stand against sexual harassment

Never OK, an anti-harassment campaign run by UoM, MMU, and UoS, aims to create a zero-tolerance culture towards sexual misconduct
£95m investment awarded to the Henry Royce Institute

£95m investment awarded to the Henry Royce Institute

£95 million in funding has been given to the Henry Royce Institute by the government

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap