Making the most of Manchester this winter

Whilst the days may be getting shorter, Manchester has no shortage of things to do all throughout the Christmas period. Whatever you are getting up to this month, make sure to take time off to enjoy some of the opportunities around the city. Here are five suggestions for where to go and what to do in the run-up to the holidays.

Visit The Whitworth

Location: The Whitworth Art Gallery, Oxford Road, Manchester M15 6ER

If you’re in university for the day, then there’s no excuse not to check out The Whitworth Art Gallery, just a few minutes down Oxford Road from the UoM Campus. Entry to view the beautiful collections is completely free and there’s an expansive range of art to view. The current Althea McNish: Colour is Mine exhibition is worth seeing, and is vibrant enough the brighten up these darker months. With a lovely gift shop and café backing onto Whitworth Park, this is also a peaceful spot for unwinding in winter.

Wellbeing walks – Castlefield, Manchester

Location: Castlefield, Manchester, Lancs, M3 4LZ

In the middle of a city and during one of the busiest times of the year, getting the chance to slow down might seem rare. However, Manchester is filled with plenty of fantastic walking trails to try out. There is beautiful scenery to be found within the city, most notably with the canals which stretch all throughout Greater Manchester. The Castlefield area is perhaps the best place to wander along the waterways, and there are plenty of places to stop off for food or drink.

See what else Castlefield has to offer here.

Outdoor ice skating

Location: Skate Manchester, Cathedral Gardens, Manchester M4 3BG

If you’re happy to embrace the cold, then look no further than Manchester’s outdoor ice rink for a festive staple. Skate Manchester can be found in Cathedral Gardens, positioned near the Christmas markets. You’ll be surrounded by festive décor as you skate and the rink is covered, meaning that you’re guaranteed a fun trip with friends whatever the weather.

To bag a slot, book your ice skating tickets here.

Get crafty – The Nest

Location: UoM Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

An arts and crafts afternoon is certainly a relaxing way to take a break from the University workload. The University of Manchester’s Students’ Union will be hosting festive craft sessions in The Nest throughout November and December (details are available online). The sessions are free and you can come along whenever suits you. You’ll get the chance to design a decoration to spruce up your room and spend the afternoon being creative!

HOME cinema

Location: HOME, 2 Tony Wilson Pl, Manchester M15 4FN.

The HOME Arts Centre is undoubtedly one of the best cultural hotspots in Manchester, and if you have a couple of free hours then look no further. HOME will give you the chance to discover something new, with an incredible array of independent films which you won’t catch in commercial cinemas. They even have a Christmas film season taking place at the moment if you want to get into the Christmas spirit. Make sure to bring along your student I.D. to obtain a discount and enjoy delving into all HOME has to offer.