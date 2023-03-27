Old Mother Goose, when she wanted to wander, would ride through the air, on a very fine gander – to The Lowry!

Mother Goose sure has gotten around… She is the imaginary author of a collection of French fairy tales – and, later, English nursery rhymes. She appeared in a song, the first stanza of which now functions as the above nursery rhyme. She eventually became a Christmas pantomime, which is still performed today – and not only at Christmas!

Indeed, a brand-new adaptation of Mother Goose has been touring the UK, entertaining people of all ages. It is a live entertainment spectacle not to be missed – full of fun, musical comedy, star power and surprises that will make you honk out loud. This cheeky fairytale is exactly “the kind of knockabout entertainment that we all need” (The Times) and “infectious fun” (Time Out) from start to finish.

The pantomime stars international treasure and literal living legend, Sir Ian McKellen CH KBE as the title character, and comedy king John Bishop as Vic. They are joined by Anna-Jane Casey as Cilla the Goose, replacing the originally announced Mel Giedroyc.

I am excited to see all of these actors onstage. Not only is McKellen an acting icon, but he hails from the same area as me, and he’s one of the world’s most famous queers, so I absolutely stan. He’s also getting on a bit so this could very well be his last run on the road!

Bishop, who has reached icon status himself, recently starred as the Thirteen Doctor’s companion, Dan, in Doctor Who, which has been one of my favourite television series since I was five.

Casey, meanwhile, is a musical theatre mainstay, whose notable roles include the first UK tour of Calendar Girls and the recent (acclaimed) revival of Cabaret, which I reviewed. I look forward to seeing her again – in a fun, silly show, rather than one about Nazis!

So, scramble for tickets to see two legends of acting & comedy “work beautifully as if they have been a double act for years” (London Theatre 1), and get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeckably constructed mayhem that will quack up those aged between 3 to 103! Don’t be a goose – book your tickets now.

Mother Goose runs at The Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from April 5 to 9, before heading to Bristol Hippodrome, from April 12 to 16, for the final stop of its UK tour.