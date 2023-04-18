Disney celebrates 100 years of music and memories with a UK arena tour

Since its founding in 1923, The Walt Disney Company’s storytelling has been set to the backdrop of mesmerising, award-winning melodies and songs. Whether underwater or on the high seas, in the vastness of the universe or simply in a children’s room, the soundtracks of Disney’s stories touch hearts and move people of all generations.

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on October 16 2023. Throughout the year, the company will celebrate the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last century.

Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for 100 years. Disney100 will also offer exciting opportunities for fans and families to relive their most beloved Disney memories and to delight in new heartwarming stories and experiences tied to this momentous milestone, across renowned Disney studios, Disney Parks and Experiences around the globe, and more.

Perhaps the biggest event to mark the centenary is Disney 100: The Concert, an eight-day UK arena tour from Disney in Concert. Since 2016, the successful musical series Disney in Concert has been enchanting fans worldwide with these legendary soundtracks.

A multimedia experience, Disney 100: The Concert features seminal Disney musical moments performed by a live orchestra (the Hollywood Sound Orchestra) and guest singers, set to iconic scenes shown on the big screen. Fans and families of all ages can relive their beloved Disney memories!

The shows will feature the greatest songs from Disney films, such as The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Encanto, and more; as well as highlights from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Strictly Come Dancing star and (Disney super-fan) Janette Manrara will host the tour, which will feature a cast of star soloists and ensemble performers from recent Disney in Concert tours. The soloists and performers have strong musical theatre pedigree, including the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Announced for the show so far are Bessy Ewa, Charlie Burn, Cleve September (who is currently starred in Bonnie & Clyde in the West End), Anton Zetterholm, Roberta Valentini, Georgina Hagen, Richard-Salvador Wolff, Tobias Joch, and Masengu Kanyinda.

On hosting the tour, Janette said: “It’s no secret I’m a big Disney fan, so to be able to celebrate all the beautiful music of the last 100 years that Disney’s storytelling has brought us, is an absolute joy!”

Disney 100: The Concert will provide fans with a marvellous night of music and memories going back 100 years. So, hop on a magic carpet and fly to the arena closest to you!

Disney 100: The Concert tours the UK from May 31 to June 8, with a stop at AO Arena, Manchester on June 5.