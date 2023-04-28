jackpickard
28th April 2023

AI: Friend or foe?

What is the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the job market, and should students be worried about their future job prospects in light of AI advancements?
AI: Friend or foe?
Photo: Cottonbro Studio @ Pexels

Artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is a buzzword that’s been thrown around a lot lately. But what does it actually mean? In simple terms, AI refers to computer systems which can perform tasks that usually require human intelligence, such as recognising speech, making decisions, and solving problems.

Now, there’s no denying that AI has the potential to change the job market as we know it. Some worry that machines will replace humans in many jobs, leading to massive unemployment. But before you panic and try to switch your major to something that can’t be done by a computer (good luck with that), there are a few things to keep in mind.

First of all, it’s important to remember that AI is still in its early stages. While it’s true that some jobs have already been automated, such as factory work and some types of customer service, there are still many tasks that AI can’t do as well as humans, such as creative thinking, emotional intelligence, and social skills. So if you’re planning to pursue a career in a field that requires those skills, you’re probably safe for now.

But even if your chosen career isn’t traditionally associated with creativity or emotional intelligence, there’s no need to fear the rise of machines. In fact, many experts predict that AI will actually create new jobs, rather than destroy old ones. For example, someone will need to design and maintain the AI systems themselves, and there will likely be a growing demand for jobs related to data analysis and interpretation.

So, to answer the question at hand: Should students be worried about AI taking their jobs? The short answer is no, not really. While it’s true that some jobs may be at risk of being automated in the future, it’s also true that AI will create new opportunities and job openings. And as long as you’re willing to adapt and learn new skills, you should be just fine.

This article was written by AI software, ChatGPT. Maybe journalists should start adapting and learning new skills…

If you’re interested in learning more about AI technology, find out more here.

