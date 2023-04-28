Meet Mrs: an old lady who goes into outer space… in search of her own orgasm. Isn’t that where all orgasms go?

Her quest is sparked by three encounters: a young neighbour who discloses a secret, an old friend who reveals she is intersex, and a would-be lesbian lover in a launderette who offers Mrs two drops of her own pressed lavender and a smile that says, “I handle delicates with care”.

STARS: An Afrofuturist Space Odyssey is an hilarious and moving mix of celebratory Black queer empowerment and arousal.

Performed by one woman and a live DJ, with projected animations, we join in an old woman’s search for her lost orgasm, spanning across outer space, with dustings of African mythology and folklore in an unabashedly queer, feminist rallying call. STARS is a sensitive and joyful show about desire, touch and reclaiming your pleasure.

A ‘concept album on stage’, the experimental and expansive STARS is written by internationally acclaimed theatremaker, artist and Alfred Fagon award-winner Mojisola Adebayo. The play features music by Sun Ra, Jamila Woods, Floating Points, and more.

Be sure to check out the Q&A with Mojisola, a trailer, and some behind-the-scenes footage.