La Clique swings into Depot Mayfield

The world-leading live entertainment company Underbelly is coming to Manchester for the very first time, after years of pop-up success on London’s Southbank and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It’s about time they step foot in the capital of the North!

Underbelly are the original pop-up experts. Their iconic Underbelly Festival Southbank launched in 2009 and ran for 10 years on the banks of the Thames. Their other festivals and pop-up sites in London have included Leicester Square, Cavendish Square and Earls Court.

They are one of the biggest producing venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, every year presenting over 160 shows a day in 25 pop-up venues across four festival sites.

Underbelly will be presenting the award-winning La Clique at Depot Mayfield this Summer. A decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award and fresh from smash-hit runs in London’s Leicester Square and at the Edinburgh Fringe, La Clique has wowed audiences around the globe, from New York to Singapore, Melbourne to Montreal.

La Clique features the world’s best in circus, comedy, and cabaret. The first wave of cast for La Clique is now announced, featuring top cabaret and circus acts LJ Marles, Chastity Belt (who we recently reviewed at Party Like Gatsby), Miranda Menzies and Sam Goodburn. More to be announced soon.

La Clique is set to take over the rooftop of Depot Mayfield in Manchester for its very first North of England residency. The show will take place in a beautiful 1920s Spiegeltent venue. A Spiegeltent is an original “mirror tent”, built in Belgium during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, designed as glamorous travelling entertainment venues.

The Spiegeltent offers multiple seating options – all with an excellent view of the central, circle stage. Private booths for up to 8 adults are also available for the perfect group night out, each table coming with a bottle of prosecco.

Alongside La Clique and the Spiegeltent, Underbelly will bring its signature summer pop-up experience with a beautiful outdoor bar and local street food traders, making it the perfect space for outdoor summer drinking and eating for pre and post-show.

To celebrate its opening, La Clique is offering limited early bird tickets for the first two weeks, where stalls tickets are reduced to £25 per person. Tickets are automatically discounted via the website. Hurry, limited tickets available!

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Co-Directors of Underbelly, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to finally bring Underbelly to Manchester this Summer, and we can’t think of a show more perfect than La Clique.

“La Clique is all about audiences having the most incredible time in the majestic Spiegeltent, being entertained by the world’s best circus, cabaret and comedy performers – your jaw will be on the floor one minute, and your stomach in pains from laughing the next.

“Surrounding the Spiegeltent, we’re bringing our famous Underbelly pop-up flair, taking over the incredible rooftop of Depot Mayfield with a beautiful outdoor bar and delicious street food. Join us for the event of the Summer, we promise it won’t disappoint.”

David Bates, Creative Director and Originating Producer of La Clique, said: “La Clique has been described as: ‘Over the Head, Under the Skin and Below the Belt…’ – it is the original circus cabaret that has taken the world by storm from Paris to New York, and everywhere in between. It’s sexy, it’s funny, it’s dangerous… Manchester, strap yourself in, it’s your turn now to feel the thrill and we couldn’t be more excited!”

Laura Percy, Development Director for Mayfield, said: “Manchester’s cultural credentials are second to none and we are thrilled and excited to welcome the pioneering and eclectic brilliance of La Clique to Mayfield this summer.

“At Mayfield we’ve re-imagined the iconic Depot as an ever-evolving and atmospheric cultural space fit for world- class artists like La Clique. Huge credit to our partners at Broadwick for their passion and creativity in bringing outstanding new shows like this here."

Natalie Lea, Head of Venue, Depot Mayfield, said: “We are delighted to be hosting La Clique at Depot Mayfield this Summer which will showcase the world’s best circus and cabaret acts. We are so proud to be enhancing our leisure offering and bringing the Spiegeltent venue, an original mirror tent that will illuminate La Clique’s dazzling performances, to the Depot Mayfield rooftop. We cannot wait to welcome you to Manchester this Summer.”

La Clique is not to be missed. Book now for the best night of the summer!

La Clique runs at Depot Mayfield from May 25 to July 9.