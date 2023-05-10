Summer drinks that will float your boat

It’s nearly the season when students brave the outside and enjoy a refreshing beverage in the sunshine. In a city where the rain never stops and coats are permanent accessories, make the most of the glorious weather by giving these delicious drinks a go!

Non-alcoholic beverages

A concoction of lemon and raspberries, this vibrant drink produces a sweet, tangy flavour which is perfect for sipping in the sunshine.

To make the syrup, combine 450g raspberries, 200g golden caster sugar, 200ml water, and the juice of three lemons in a large saucepan.

Over moderate heat, bring the syrup to a boil and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it cool a bit.

Sieve the mixture and collect the syrup in a bowl underneath.

Allow to cool at room temperature, then cover and chill until it is ready to serve.

Once ready, pour 35ml of the syrup into each glass and top with soda water and ice. Stir well and garnish with lemon and mint if you’re feeling fancy!

Also referred to as Indian buttermilk, this beverage is a popular Indian drink which blends yoghurt, water, spices, and herbs. Both cooling and energising, this nutritional drink is worth a try.

To a blender, add 375ml of yoghurt, 2 tsp of roasted ground cumin, 2 tbsp of chopped mint or coriander, and 1 tsp of black salt (or regular salt). You can also add ginger or chillies if you like spice!

Next, add 475ml of water and some ice cubes. Blend for 2-3 minutes until the yoghurt has been whisked well and you can see a foamy layer on top.

Garnish with mint or coriander sprigs.

Alcoholic beverages

Undisputedly the queen of all summer drinks, this fruit punch embodies the flavours of summertime. Dangerously easy to both make and drink, this pitcher will be a favourite to share with your friends… or have just to yourself.

Into a jug, add ice and pour over 200ml Pimm’s No. 1 and 600ml of lemonade. Stir well.

Next, add mint sprigs along with sliced cucumber, oranges, and strawberries.

Another summertime classic, this colourful Spanish punch is light and adaptable!

Chop up ½ apple and ½ orange into small pieces (keep the skin/rind on) and place in a large pitcher.

Add 3-4 tbsp brown sugar and muddle with a wooden spoon for 30 seconds.

Add 175ml orange juice and 80ml brandy. Muddle again for 30 seconds to combine the ingredients.

Pour in 750ml dry Spanish red wine. Adjust to taste and stir.

Add a handful of ice and stir again.

Garnish with orange segments.

A summertime twist on the classic mojito, the watermelon adds a boost of flavour, pairing perfectly with mint and lime to produce a delicious drink. For those mocktail drinkers, simply replace the rum and soda water with sparkling water.

In a cocktail shaker, add 300g watermelon, 40 mint leaves, and the juice of 1 lime. Muddle until the watermelon is crushed and the leaves are torn.

Add ice, 60ml simple syrup and 170ml white rum. Shake until the ice is cold.

Fill tall glasses halfway with ice then pour the contents of the shaker into the glass.

Top the glass with soda water and gently stir. Enjoy!

Summer market faves

If these recipes sound wonderfully tempting but you’re short on time, here are some supermarket recommendations: