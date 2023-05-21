Musicals of Manchester: June

“Dirty Dancing returns to Manchester Palace following a season at London’s Dominion Theatre. Exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.
By Jay Darcy
Manchester has the greatest theatre scene outside of London. There’s numerous theatres, and a diverse selection of theatre (plays, cabaret, etc.), but musicals are, without a doubt, the most popular form of theatre. So, here are the musicals coming to Manchester (and Salford) this June!
“Dirty Dancing returns to Manchester Palace following a season at London’s Dominion Theatre. Exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.
Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.
See the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show.
The iconic story features the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, and an incredible cast of dancers.”
“Five years after a record-breaking run in London’s West End and a subsequent sell-out tour, The Commitments is back!
Come and see the West End smash hit spectacular that is a guaranteed “fabulously fun night out” (Daily Mail) you will simply never forget.
Based on the BAFTA award-winning film, adapted from the iconic novel by Booker prize winning author Roddy Doyle himself, and directed by Andrew Linnie, this smash-hit production stars Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro.
With over 20 soul classics performed live on stage including: Try A Little Tenderness, River Deep, Mountain High, I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Mustang Sally and more!”
“Strictly Ballroom the Musical, based on the award-winning world-wide film phenomenon, is heading out to tour the UK and Ireland!
With direction from dancer, choreographer, theatre director and Britain’s favourite TV Judge, Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Ballroom the Musical will be will be foxtrotting around the UK from September 2020.
Bringing together a cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom the Musical follows arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings. When his radical and daring dance style see him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran. Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover that to win, your steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom!
Featuring break-into-song numbers such as ‘Love is in the Air’, ‘Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps’ and ‘Time After Time’, as well as several wonderful new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. This spectacle is sure to make for an unforgettable evening under the glitter ball that will send your heart soaring and toes tapping!”
So, there you have it – a splendid selection of marvellous musicals to choose from! Stay tuned for what’s on in July.
