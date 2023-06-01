Review: Dirty Dancing

From the moment the curtain rises on Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, the Palace Theatre is transformed into a pulsating tableau of the summer of 1963. This brilliant adaptation of the beloved 1987 film beautifully captures the essence of its source material while breathing fresh, vibrant life into its stage interpretation. What ensues is a spectacular two-hour journey that is as poignant and emotive as it is exciting and entertaining.

The plot centres on Frances “Baby” Houseman, a young woman on the cusp of adulthood, and her transformative summer at New York’s Catskill Mountains resort. Faced with the restrictive expectations of her parents and the cultural norms of her time, Baby stumbles upon a world teeming with rhythm, passion, and life in the resort’s staff quarters. Here, she encounters Johnny Castle, the charismatic dance instructor, whose influence profoundly shapes her summer and her life.

Played with radiant vivacity by Kira Malou, Baby is an enchanting protagonist. Malou deftly navigates Baby’s character development from a sheltered young girl to a self-assured woman, capturing the subtleties of this transition with a moving, sensitive performance. Her journey is nuanced and real, allowing audiences to relate to and invest in her story.

Paired with Malou’s Baby is Michael O’Reilley as the dynamic Johnny Castle. O’Reilley delivers a compelling performance, exuding a natural charisma that lights up the stage. His chemistry with Malou is palpable, offering the audience a romance that is as captivating as it is sincere (after all, O’Reilly and Malou are a real-life couple). O’Reilley’s Johnny is a fitting tribute to the iconic character, honouring Patric Swayze’s original portrayal while incorporating a unique charm of his own.

However, the production isn’t merely a platform for its lead characters. The entire ensemble plays a significant role in bringing the spirit of Dirty Dancing to life. Each performer showcases their talent, engaging in electrifying dance sequences that exude energy and passion. The choreography is exquisite, reflecting the varied styles of the era and maintaining the raunchy edge that the title promises. From sultry Latin ballroom scenes to exhilarating group numbers, the dance aspect of the show is a visual and emotional treat.

The music is another standout element of the production. Classics from the original film, such as ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, and ‘Do You Love Me?’, are interwoven with live performances, creating a seamless auditory experience. The soundtrack is skillfully constructed, blending nostalgic tracks with dynamic live renditions that fill the theatre with an infectious energy. The climax, where ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’ is performed, is a spectacular scene that elicits a standing ovation, demonstrating the power of the music and the emotional connection it fosters within the audience.

Beyond its spectacle and exhilaration, Dirty Dancing does not shy away from addressing more significant issues. The narrative deals sensitively with topics such as abortion, making it a thought-provoking experience. It’s this authenticity and willingness to address difficult subjects that lend a deeper resonance to the storyline. This meaningful layer adds depth to what might otherwise be a purely light-hearted musical and challenges the audience to think as well as feel.

Despite the seriousness of certain themes, the production maintains an overall joyful atmosphere. This is largely due to the vibrant performances and the evident camaraderie between the cast members, which translates into an overall sense of unity and energy that resonates throughout the theatre.

Dirty Dancing is an engaging, emotive experience that combines superb acting, incredible dancing, and a compelling narrative. It does justice to the iconic film while standing strong as a unique theatrical spectacle in its own right. It’s an exhilarating and entertaining production that will leave you humming its tunes long after you’ve left the theatre. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original movie or a newcomer to the story, this show promises a memorable experience that will sweep you off your feet.