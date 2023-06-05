Elvis posthumously achieves his dreams at AO Arena

Elvis Presley, the biggest-selling artist of all time, died without ever achieving two of his biggest dreams: performing with an orchestra and performing in the UK.

A few years back, Elvis’ dream finally came true, with Elvis posthumously performing “live” in concert, alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in arenas around the country.

I was lucky enough to attend the previous tour, which featured Elvis’ former wife, Priscilla Presley, and one of his closest friends, Jerry Schilling, as special guests.

The upcoming tour, The Very Best of Elvis In Concert – Live on Screen, will once again feature Schilling, following on from his portrayal in last years Oscar-nominated biopic of the King.

Schilling will be sharing personal stories and memories behind the historic moments in Elvis’ life. Schilling, friends with Elvis since he was 12 years old, became a business associate and member of Elvis’ inner circle, dubbed “the Memphis Mafia”, as well as becoming a music manager in his own right for the likes of the Beach Boys.

Jerry comments, “’It is truly an honour for me to be returning to the UK hosting Elvis in Concert with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

“When I did it 4 years ago I felt as though I was back on tour with Elvis, especially from the enthusiastic response from all the Fans. Looking forward to seeing you there’.

The full-scale concert brings Elvis; up close on screen alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live onstage, performing the King’s most well-known “rocking” songs and his tender, heart-wrenching ballads.

The Very Best of Elvis In Concert is the only chance to experience the man who changed the course of popular music, selling an unparalleled 1 billion records worldwide. A show like no other, expect an overwhelmingly encapsulating and enthralling evening!

The collaboration between the music of Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra has spearheaded an incredible phenomenon, with new orchestral arrangements of the music of the most legendary artists of all time being presented with the original recordings of the artists’ own voice which led to three huge-selling and critically acclaimed albums (If I Can Dream, The Wonder of You, and Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra).

With Elvis never having toured the UK, or performing with a full sized orchestra, these shows are a chance to both honour the legacy of an icon who has defined popular culture for over half a century, and for fans to see “The King” live, who never had the chance to before.

The Very Best of Elvis In Concert – Live on Screen tours the UK from October 25 to November 1, with its second stop being AO Arena in Manchester.