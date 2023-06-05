Opera House Manchester brings it on home

Prepare for a trip down memory lane as The Commitments returns to Manchester with a night filled with unforgettable classics like ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’, ‘Knock on Wood’, and ‘Mustang Sally’.

The Commitments began its life as a novel written by Roddy Doyle as a love letter to the 60s and was adapted into a BAFTA-winning film. Set in the 80s, The Commitments follows Jimmy Rabbitte (James Killeen) in Dublin as he assembles a group of working-class youths to form a soul band, in the tradition of 1960s African-American recording artists,

Starring alongside Killeen is local legend Nigel Pivaro (Corrie‘s Terry Duckworth) as Jimmy’s Da and Caretaker.

The audience are promised a humorous and fun-filled performance, exploring fame and the music industry as the band go through their ups and downs.

The Commitments runs at Opera House Manchester from June 5 to 10 and tours the UK and tours the UK until July 1.