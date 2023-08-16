Skip to main content
Get on the floor and do the bamba at The Lowry

La Bamba! is a brand-new Latin jukebox musical, starring The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and Strictly’s Pasha Kovalev
Photo: ‘La Bamba!’ Press

How can one decision alter a story forever? La Bamba! tells the story of how the power of music can transform a generation and celebrate a community.

Sofia, a 17-year-old from Los Angeles, has music in her blood. From the moment her father handed her a guitar, her dream was to become a superstar. Inspired by her musical heroes and with the help of her family, Sofia will discover that whilst talent makes you a star, it’s fate that can make you a legend. As she mixes the music from her roots with the music in her heart, Sofia will bring together a community that has never felt more divided.

La Bamba! is a jaw-dropping new musical inspired by the life and music of Ritchie Valens, who popularised the title song. The musical combines Latin, R&B, and timeless rock and pop to tell the ultimate feel-good story of a young girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart.

Alongside the title song, the musical features Latin classics such as ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ by Ricky Martin, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ by Shakira, ‘Vivir Mi Vida’ by Marc Anthony, and ‘On The Floor’ by Jennifer Lopez.

The show, previously billed as a “dance musical”, features breath-taking choreography from Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima, alongside Brazilian choreographer and dancer Erica Da Silva. Graziano’s wife, Giada Lini, a professional dancer on the Italian equivalent of Strictly, is the musical’s associate choreographer.

The cast is led by Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted and Dancing on Ice, Pasha Kovalev from Strictly and So You Think You Can Dance, and Stefani Ariza from Losing Grip and Behind Closed Eyes, with rising star Inês Fernandez playing the lead role. The epic ensemble includes Tristan Ghostkeeper from Schmigadoon!

La Bamba! is a vibrant new musical fiesta about passion and pride, and the realisation that every journey begins with a single step.

La Bamba! runs at The Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from August 17 to 19 and tours the UK until November 25.

