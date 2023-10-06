Review: Diana – The untold and untrue story

There have been countless films and documentaries about Princess Diana – and even a musical. They often take a different angle and explore particular things but few add anything new or tell us something we did not know. This fringe play, however, reveals things about Diana that nobody knew – because they did not happen!

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story (also known as Untrue Diana) follows Diana in Heaven as she recounts her life. In a way, she reclaims the narrative and gives herself the life she wishes she had lived – which is cathartic for the “di-hard” audience, who are still grieving the ‘People’s Princess.’

Whilst the play is a spoof, and it does indeed parody Diana, it is all done so lovingly. At its core, the play is a tribute to the late, great Diana. It portrays her as scattered and messy, like a normal human being, but also determined and self-assured.

Writer and performer Linus Karp completely embodies Diana, from the voice and the demeanour to the looks (except when his crotch is visible through his leggings, which I guess is part of the joke). He has clearly spent a great deal of time watching Diana in interviews and footage. He also must have spent a lot of time researching Diana; the play is a fantasy but it is informed by reality.

The supporting characters are all given unflattering portrayals. Prince Charles is a cardboard cutout with fake brown hair glued to it, Camilla Parker Bowles is a terrifying oversized plush toy who sounds and moves like a demon, and the cold-hearted Queen appears onscreen (by a lady with an uncanny resemblance to Olivia Coleman, who of course played the Queen in The Crown), repeatedly reminding us, “I am the Queen”.

The play hilariously delves into conspiracies, such as the Queen ordering Diana’s murder. It’s a dark comedy, which some might find to be poor taste, but those people probably aren’t buying tickets to see a Princess Diana parody.

The show is largely characterised by its audience participation. Before the show began, Joseph Martin handed out cards to a few members of the audience; they were, essentially, cast in the show. This is risky because you never know how well an audience member is going to react but every single audience member last night absolutely killed it. The guy chosen to be Diana’s dad was especially fun to watch.

Linus’ ability to interact with the audience members, even going off-script, deserves great praise. The script is super well-written but he is also capable of improvisation, where required.

At times, the entire audience is asked to participate. In one scene, we were asked to play paparazzi by shining our torches at Diana, with Linus running up and down the stairs. The interactive aspect of the show makes it all the more fun.

Some other highlights include the repeated mentioning of Diana playing Kristen Stewart in a biopic, repeated references to Elton John’s ‘Candle in the Wind’, and the moment we were all waiting for: the revenge dress (complete with a pistol and a knife, true revenge style).

Towards the end of the play, Diana delivers an impassioned speech about queer rights – which was timely given the Tories’ anti-trans legislation, proposed only the day prior. Linus also had a dig about the Tories being in Manchester for their party conference.

This play is very much a queer person’s love letter to the ‘People’s Princess’. The queer community have so much gratitude for Diana, especially after her AIDS activism (but also her fashion!), and Linus adoringly uses her memory and legacy to uplift a community she cared deeply about, even when others did not.

One can interpret the plays in a variety of ways. Is it really Diana in Heaven or is it a queer person playing dress up and celebrating themselves through Diana? Who knows? What I do know is that this is a story about a 90s icon – retold for today.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story runs at Hope Mill Theatre until October 7 and tours the UK until December 6 2023.