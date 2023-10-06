Skip to main content
jaydarcy
6th October 2023

Review: Diana – The untold and untrue story

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is a queer person’s love-letter to the People’s Princess, timely comic relief given current anti-trans politics
Categories:
TLDR
Review: Diana – The untold and untrue story
Photo: Dave Bird

There have been countless films and documentaries about Princess Diana – and even a musical. They often take a different angle and explore particular things but few add anything new or tell us something we did not know. This fringe play, however, reveals things about Diana that nobody knew – because they did not happen!

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story (also known as Untrue Diana) follows Diana in Heaven as she recounts her life. In a way, she reclaims the narrative and gives herself the life she wishes she had lived – which is cathartic for the “di-hard” audience, who are still grieving the ‘People’s Princess.’

Whilst the play is a spoof, and it does indeed parody Diana, it is all done so lovingly. At its core, the play is a tribute to the late, great Diana. It portrays her as scattered and messy, like a normal human being, but also determined and self-assured.

Writer and performer Linus Karp completely embodies Diana, from the voice and the demeanour to the looks (except when his crotch is visible through his leggings, which I guess is part of the joke). He has clearly spent a great deal of time watching Diana in interviews and footage. He also must have spent a lot of time researching Diana; the play is a fantasy but it is informed by reality.

The supporting characters are all given unflattering portrayals. Prince Charles is a cardboard cutout with fake brown hair glued to it, Camilla Parker Bowles is a terrifying oversized plush toy who sounds and moves like a demon, and the cold-hearted Queen appears onscreen (by a lady with an uncanny resemblance to Olivia Coleman, who of course played the Queen in The Crown), repeatedly reminding us, “I am the Queen”.

The play hilariously delves into conspiracies, such as the Queen ordering Diana’s murder. It’s a dark comedy, which some might find to be poor taste, but those people probably aren’t buying tickets to see a Princess Diana parody.

The show is largely characterised by its audience participation. Before the show began, Joseph Martin handed out cards to a few members of the audience; they were, essentially, cast in the show. This is risky because you never know how well an audience member is going to react but every single audience member last night absolutely killed it. The guy chosen to be Diana’s dad was especially fun to watch.

Linus’ ability to interact with the audience members, even going off-script, deserves great praise. The script is super well-written but he is also capable of improvisation, where required.

At times, the entire audience is asked to participate. In one scene, we were asked to play paparazzi by shining our torches at Diana, with Linus running up and down the stairs. The interactive aspect of the show makes it all the more fun.

Some other highlights include the repeated mentioning of Diana playing Kristen Stewart in a biopic, repeated references to Elton John’s ‘Candle in the Wind’, and the moment we were all waiting for: the revenge dress (complete with a pistol and a knife, true revenge style).

Towards the end of the play, Diana delivers an impassioned speech about queer rights – which was timely given the Tories’ anti-trans legislation, proposed only the day prior. Linus also had a dig about the Tories being in Manchester for their party conference.

This play is very much a queer person’s love letter to the ‘People’s Princess’. The queer community have so much gratitude for Diana, especially after her AIDS activism (but also her fashion!), and Linus adoringly uses her memory and legacy to uplift a community she cared deeply about, even when others did not.

One can interpret the plays in a variety of ways. Is it really Diana in Heaven or is it a queer person playing dress up and celebrating themselves through Diana? Who knows? What I do know is that this is a story about a 90s icon – retold for today.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story runs at Hope Mill Theatre until October 7 and tours the UK until December 6 2023.

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected].

More Coverage

Honest, rude and totally original – Rachel Fairburn dazzles with ‘Showgirl’ tour

Honest, rude and totally original – Rachel Fairburn dazzles with ‘Showgirl’ tour

The comedian Rachel Fairburn promises the ‘funniest’ show audiences can get tickets to. In a conversation with the Mancunion, she talks about her Manchester routes and what she wants to get out of her latest tour
In conversation with Nicholai La Barrie: Questioning what makes us human with ‘Romeo and Juliet’

In conversation with Nicholai La Barrie: Questioning what makes us human with ‘Romeo and Juliet’

“My life as an artist is a quest to discover the truth behind what makes us human and what binds us and hopefully at some point, I/we will get an answer.” – Nicholai La Barrie
In conversation with Nathaniel J Hall: HIV stigma, representation and all things ‘Toxic’

In conversation with Nathaniel J Hall: HIV stigma, representation and all things ‘Toxic’

“This is the story of how we met, fell in love, and f**ked it up. But it’s not just our story. It’s his, and his and theirs. Maybe it’s yours… Maybe.”
Rebecca review: A production fulled by ‘powerful, vivacious voices, and each embodies their complicated characters’

Rebecca review: A production fulled by ‘powerful, vivacious voices, and each embodies their complicated characters’

A quintessential English story comes home following productions in 12 countries and 10 languages – but was it worth the wait?

Popular Articles