Flowers and Free Prints: How to decorate your student room on a budget

Student housing is not known for its beauty; you have most probably moved into what is pretty much a white box, or in the case of student accommodation, a room in which you can reach the opposite walls if you stand in the middle. This article is here to provide some tips on how to make your student room less like a white square, or in the case of Oak House, a prison cell, and more like a homely bedroom without spending crazy amounts of money. I believe making your room look nice is really important, it genuinely affects your mental health, and having a decorated, tidy room increases your happiness and productivity.

Photos: Free Prints

Photos are a great way to cover the off-green breeze blocks of Oak House, or the grandparent-esque textured wallpaper in student houses. As well as making your room look great, it is the perfect way to personalise your room, especially in first year to remind you of the family and friends you miss from home. One of the best ways to order photos on a budget is Free Prints, which, as its name suggests, is pretty much free. Free Prints allows you to order 45 free photos every month, charging you only £3.99 for delivery.

Posters: SU poster sale, free flyers, back of The Mancunion!

Posters are a must when decorating your student bedroom. Poster sales take place regularly in the Student Union, offering a range of posters from simple illustrations to Barbie prints. They are fairly cheap, £6 for every poster no matter the size, therefore suited to the student budget.

You have probably noticed, whether you have lived in Manchester for two years or only a few weeks, that you have been handed free flyers around university on an almost daily basis. These work as great posters; they are often cool illustrations or art that are perfect for covering your walls. And most importantly, they are free of charge!

Another great way to find posters, and perhaps I am biased, is The Mancunion! The Mancunion genuinely has some great art – check the back – that is all made by University of Manchester students.

I have also in the past saved some cool-looking prints from Pinterest and used Free Prints again to print off my own posters, which although not free, is very cheap at less than £1 per poster.

Treat yourself to flowers:

This is something I never would have done in first year in tight budget mode trying to save as much as possible. However, I really think just spending a couple of quid on some cute flowers can make your room feel super fresh and can actively improve your mood. Flowers can also be quite cheap; Aldi often has a good selection, and look out for reduced flowers in more expensive supermarkets like Sainsbury’s or Co-op.

Charity shop bric-a-brac:

In my opinion, to have a well-decorated room, you need some knick-knacks to fill your shelves. The best place to acquire this sort of stuff is the bric-a-brac sections of the local charity shops. I would recommend charity shops in Withington and Didsbury, where you can find a multitude of cute pots, vases, candlesticks, and jewellery holders.

Houseplants: where to buy

While plants can be on the more expensive side, I really think they drastically improve a bedroom. Plant sales are held at the Student Union, offering cheaper prices than your average high street plant shop. However, if you are willing to splash out a bit on a nice plant, Utility, by university, Nice Things, in the Northern Quarter, or G T Blagg, in West Didsbury have a great selection.

I hope some of these tips help you decorate your room so that it no longer looks like a white box, whilst sticking within your student budget. There are so many ways to personalise your space without breaking the bank, and after reading this article you have no excuse.