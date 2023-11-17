Skip to main content
rosinaread
17th November 2023

Free on-campus health screening clinics from this semester

Pharmacy students will be running health screening clinics on select days in November, February, and April
Photo: NHS sign @ https://www.england.nhs.uk/five-year-forward-view/next-steps-on-the-nhs-five-year-forward-view/executive-summary/

On select days from November 2023 onwards, student-led health screening clinics will be coming to campus.

The clinics will be run as part of the pharmacy undergraduate curriculum for third year students.

They will be free and open to all staff and students, and run on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The screenings will include measuring blood pressure, height, and weight, which will then be used to calculate heart age and diabetes risk. These outcomes will be explained by the student pharmacists.

The clinics will be followed by a ‘Student-Led Health Screening Evaluation’, exploring views on the clinics to help develop pharmacy teaching in the future.

The clinics will run from 1:30p.m to 3:30p.m. Further information can be found below:

Semester 1:

  • Wednesday, 8 November 2023 – Wellbeing room G.65 Simon Building
  • Wednesday, 15 November 2023 – MEC 3A.012

Semester 2:

  • Wednesday, 7 February 2024 – Wellbeing room G.65 Simon Building
  • Wednesday, 28 February 2024 – MEC 3A.012
  • Wednesday, 10 April 2024 – Wellbeing room G.65 Simon Building
  • Wednesday, 17 April 2024 – Wellbeing room G.65 Simon Building

October 30 marked the start of Ask Your Pharmacist Week, a new “public awareness campaign” for community pharmacy across the UK.

Pharmacists are qualified to offer advice on prescriptions and medicine, and also can give over-the-counter clinical help on minor and serious illnesses.

Pharmacies also offer NHS services, including health checks and vaccinations.

In 2019, researchers from the University of Manchester, Nottingham, and UCL calculated that pharmacist services could save the NHS £651 million.

Such services can be found across the approximately 14,000 community pharmacies in the UK.

Rosina Read

