University of Manchester publishes its 2022/23 financial statement

The University of Manchester has published its financial statements and records for the 2022/23 fiscal year.

The University has recorded an operating surplus of £107 million. This is down £13 million from last year, which the University states “reflects our decision to invest in additional support for our students and staff.”

During the 2022-23 financial year, the University of Manchester’s income grew by 10.5% to £1.3bn. The University has said this was due to increased international tuition fees and an uplift in research funding following the results of the Research Excellence Framework in 2021.

Tuition fees accounted for 49% of the University’s total annual income. Of the total income from tuition fees, 42% were UK fees, and 58% were international fees. £58 million of the £1.3 billion total income was made up of residential and catering income.