Macbeth the Show: Is it one to remember?

We are once again treated to another adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famous Macbeth here in the North West. As of late, there have been a fair few revivals of this play, with Rory Kinnear taking on the role at the National James McArdle at the Almeida (that version available on BBC iPlayer), and David Tennant currently performing at an already sold-out Donmar Warehouse.

Academy Award Nominee Ralph Fiennes takes on the role in this production. Most famous for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter saga he unfortunately does not reach the horrifying levels in this. Granted he does a fine job, alas did not blow anyone away. He commands the stage well and has moments that made me hold my breath but always left me wanting more. Nonetheless, he was captivating and calculated in his performance, and does a good job. Indira Varma does well too but was certainly not a standout as one would have wanted it to be.

The main draw for this specific production is its set and location. Currently on at The Depot in Liverpool, a large warehouse just outside the city centre, going in, this felt incredibly fresh and exciting. Unfortunately, the result was very lacklustre, and what should have been the most exciting, ended up being the most disappointing thing about the production.

To get into the theatre you walk through a small section, that harks back to a Thorpe Park horror maze, into a proscenium stage. With such an interesting and unique space, it was completely wasted. They could have utilised the space far better, perhaps performing in the round or adding a catwalk through the centre, perhaps then making the experience more immersive, but its standard staging left much to desire.

This production was directed by Simon Godwin, and it truly felt uninspired. Its setting was present day and it felt very irrelevant, unfortunately adding very little. It thought it was doing something, but it just wasn’t. Additionally, for me, the witches were handled poorly, presented as wailing and shrieking young women affected by the war. They never felt imposing, ever-present or at all scary, just deranged. Possibly this is what Godwin was going for, but it did not work for me.

All of this to say it may seem as if I didn’t enjoy the production, which is absolutely not the case, there were a few things that I was captivated by. Godwin does bring prominence to a young assistant, Seyton (played by Jonathan Case), who proves a fascinating character, moulded almost from nothing, adding an excellent and fresh take to the story. The performances were all good, with no real standouts, and a pretty well-handled ensemble piece. What I do wonder is whether the things that made the show good and interesting were its source material, rather than this particular production.

If you are a fan of Macbeth, or this production has been on your theatrical bucket list for the year, absolutely go, there is much to take from watching new adaptations. But if you were on the fence or unbothered perhaps this version is one to skip.

Macbeth the Show is on at The Depot in Liverpool until December 20, 2023, before embarking on a tour in Edinburgh London and Washington DC.