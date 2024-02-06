Skip to main content
rosinaread
6th February 2024

Fallowfield campus redevelopment approved by City Council

The Fallowfield campus redevelopment has been approved, with a phased project aiming to create 3,300 new student beds
Categories:
TLDR
Fallowfield campus redevelopment approved by City Council
Cjc13 @ Wikimedia Commons

The planning application for the planned redevelopment of the Fallowfield campus has been approved by the Manchester City Council.

The decision, made on January 19, followed a consultation period and a meeting of the planning committee.

The redevelopment plans include Owens Park, Oak House, and Woolton Hall.

The development description outlines the plan for “the phased demolition of existing buildings” and the subsequent “phased development of up to 3,300 purpose built student accommodation bedrooms.”

After this development, the Fallowfield campus will thereby offer up to 5,400 student beds. The plans aim to meet the increasing demand for student bedrooms.

In 2022/23, over 100 students were offered pay-outs to live in Liverpool due to Halls of Residences being oversubscribed.

Other facilities mentioned in the planning application include: laundry, cycle storage, a drinking establishment and hot food takeaway(s), supporting staff accommodation, and hard and soft landscaping.

Conditions in the approval form include a statement that the development must begin before the “expiration of two years from the final approval” of any reserved matters.

A phasing plan also needs to be submitted.

Initial plans suggested that phase one would begin in 2023 with the demolition of the Owens Park tower block.

Director for the Student Experience, Dr Simon Merrywest has said: “These plans were born out of a commitment to provide our new and returning students with modern, high-quality accommodation.”

He continued, “we will continue to work with our Fallowfield neighbours and local neighbourhood managers so that both our students and the surrounding community can benefit as much as possible from the redevelopment project.”

The full list of conditions for the approved plan can be read here.

Rosina Read

Rosina Read

More Coverage

The University of Manchester announces bicentenary festival plans

The University of Manchester announces bicentenary festival plans

The University of Manchester’s bicentenary is to be marked by the “Universally Manchester Festival,” showcasing student creativity and highlighting and past, present, and future of the University
New contractor set to replace Blackboard in 2025

New contractor set to replace Blackboard in 2025

Blackboard finds itself set to be replaced by Canvas as the University’s primary digital learning environment in 2025
University bicentenary celebrations light Oxford Road purple

University bicentenary celebrations light Oxford Road purple

The University of Manchester launches its bicentenary with a special Light Up event on Oxford Road and in the Manchester Museum
Winter round-up: what happened over the Christmas break?

Winter round-up: what happened over the Christmas break?

A new Vice-Chancellor has been announced, Rothwell has received official recognition, and student areas are changing – all this has happened over the break, but this winter round-up should bring you up to date

Popular Articles