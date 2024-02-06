Fallowfield campus redevelopment approved by City Council

The planning application for the planned redevelopment of the Fallowfield campus has been approved by the Manchester City Council.

The decision, made on January 19, followed a consultation period and a meeting of the planning committee.

The redevelopment plans include Owens Park, Oak House, and Woolton Hall.

The development description outlines the plan for “the phased demolition of existing buildings” and the subsequent “phased development of up to 3,300 purpose built student accommodation bedrooms.”

After this development, the Fallowfield campus will thereby offer up to 5,400 student beds. The plans aim to meet the increasing demand for student bedrooms.

In 2022/23, over 100 students were offered pay-outs to live in Liverpool due to Halls of Residences being oversubscribed.

Other facilities mentioned in the planning application include: laundry, cycle storage, a drinking establishment and hot food takeaway(s), supporting staff accommodation, and hard and soft landscaping.

Conditions in the approval form include a statement that the development must begin before the “expiration of two years from the final approval” of any reserved matters.

A phasing plan also needs to be submitted.

Initial plans suggested that phase one would begin in 2023 with the demolition of the Owens Park tower block.

Director for the Student Experience, Dr Simon Merrywest has said: “These plans were born out of a commitment to provide our new and returning students with modern, high-quality accommodation.”

He continued, “we will continue to work with our Fallowfield neighbours and local neighbourhood managers so that both our students and the surrounding community can benefit as much as possible from the redevelopment project.”

The full list of conditions for the approved plan can be read here.