International Women’s Day book guide: Celebrating feminists and feminism

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, it seems appropriate to celebrate books either written by women or with strong feminist themes running throughout them. Here are some I’ve enjoyed reading:

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

In her debut novel, Ghanaian-American author Gyasi tracks the lives of fourteen characters and perspectives over several hundred years. Although this seems overwhelming – and it can be hard to keep track of how all the generational storylines interlink – Gyasi shapes each character so well that even if the reader’s confused, the prose is so well-written it doesn’t detract from the story.

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

This recent release is about to be adapted for a film starring Jodie Comer; those two words alone are enough for me to read a book. If Comer’s involved, so am I. Beagin tracks the encounter between Greta and Big Swiss, whom Greta falls into a sort of parasocial relationship with after transcribing Big Swiss’ sex therapy sessions with Greta’s boss. There’s a kind of catharsis behind the complex lives and complex identities the women express.

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez

I’ll confess, I’m not a STEM babe. But this book had me feeling so passionate about data and economics that I may as well be camping out in the Stopford building. Perez exposes the different types of data biases and systems which not only infiltrate but define women’s lives. She reveals how these play into the patriarchy and gender inequality women experience in different spaces. Be prepared for the anger and irritation you’ll feel reading this.

All About Love by bell hooks

The activist bell hooks’ radical book, All About Love, was as insightful and perceptive in 1999 (when it was first published) as it is in the present day. Across the chapters, hooks offers a strong-willed analysis of the different types of love we experience, present, and interact with throughout our lives.

One thing I really enjoyed about hooks’ prose is how decisive she is. At times, it feels like a pep talk from your best friend who’s convinced she’s absolutely right and nothing can change her worldview. hooks challenges the stereotype that romantic love is the most important type of love, and instead sheds light on how different forms of love can be just as fulfilling, if not more.

Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism by Kristen Ghodsee

Although I read this book for a History essay, it’s one of the only books which has made it from the library to my bookshelf. Despite Ghodsee’s provocative title, she paints a clear and convincing picture of how women specifically are affected by capitalism, leading to the conclusion that the principles of socialism can even be whittled down to provide women with a better sex life. I enjoyed how her argument is informed by her background in Russian and East European studies, which gives the text a more personal and historical dimension.

The Colour Purple by Alice Walker

One of the most loved books of all time – and recently adapted into a movie-musical – Walker’s powerful text couldn’t be missed from this list. The text tackles sexism, racism, and equality head-on through its exploration of the life of Celie, an African-American girl. It’s a must-read; keep some tissues nearby.

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

Roy focuses on the lives of a pair of twins, Rahel and Esthappen, and the seemingly innocent childhood bubble they exist in. As the title hints, it quite literally highlights how despite all the “big picture” happenings, it’s the small things which really matter. Roy reveals the social structures and injustices the characters face during the rise of communism in Kerala, India.

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Both the book and the BBC adaption have been like a comfort blanket to me throughout my time at University. In her memoir, Alderton candidly recounts her wealth of life experience – love, heartbreak, rejection, self-absorption, and friendships are just some of the themes Alderton explores in her anecdotes. Even though you’re turning page after page, it feels like you’re having a conversation with a group of girlfriends instead. Instead of pinning after men and the – supposedly – all-important “romantic love,” Alderton (comfortingly) comes to realise that the most important form of love she experiences is from her friends and women instead.

