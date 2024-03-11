As the credits began to roll on the opening day of Dune: Part Two, I knew I had just witnessed a masterpiece. Part Two is a colossal feat of filmmaking, acting, and story that combine to provide a cinematic experience like no other. I was blown away by Dune: Part One, and Part Two managed to reach new heights and expand upon the intricate and beautiful Dune lore. Upon a recent second viewing, I not only considered it a masterpiece but can confidently say this will go down as one of the greatest blockbusters ever made.

The story picks up exactly where Part One ends: The attack on House Atreides is complete, and no Atreides is thought to survive. However, Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), are safe with the Fremen people and plot revenge on the Harkonnens. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) is prepped to maintain control of spice production on Arrakis and challenge Paul and the Fremen army. Paul is inducted into the Fremen and embarks on an intimate relationship with Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya), but is troubled by his visions of the future. This inner conflict, along with the struggling division among the Fremen people, drives the central themes of the film, which include the effects of faith, religion, and fascism.

These themes interwoven in the action-packed, ferocious, and visually captivating universe, create the blockbuster experience that will take the world by storm. Dune: Part Two is a massive achievement that manages to capture all the feelings we get when watching a big-budget sci-fi thriller. Director Denis Villeneuve builds upon his success in the sci-fi genre with critically praised films such as Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and of course, Dune: Part One. With this film, he cements himself as one of the greatest sci-fi auteurs of our generation.

Throughout Part Two, Villeneuve captures the grand-scale universe to perfection while also balancing an intimate love story between Paul and Chani. Specifically, the first act magically showcases the beauty, simplicity, and strength of the Fremen. Their culture particularly resonated with me, making me appreciate these people on a human level in such a vast cinematic world. Their devotion to faith, love, and nature is what makes them strong as a culture, yet these values open them up as easy targets.

In contrast to this microscopic lens on the Fremen culture, Villeneuve creates an absolutely massive scale that represents the vastness and scope of these environments. From Arrakis to Giedi Prime (Harkonnen’s homeworld), the scale of these worlds is stunning to see on screen and I was fully immersed in each and every scene. The battle scenes are reminiscent of the ones seen in The Lord of the Rings due to their sheer size and quantity. It is a marvel to witness. You simply get lost in every frame, and Villeneuve and cinematographer Greg Fraser did an excellent job at portraying these large-scale sets.

Speaking of cinematography, my word is it incredible. Each frame is absolutely stunning, doing an excellent job of showing off the beauty and colours of Arrakis. Just like Part One, there are zero dips in quality and every image is a highly executed work of art. In a scene on Giedi Prime, Villeneuve and Fraser opted to shoot a gladiator-esque arena using infrared lighting. Villeneuve described this as a character-motivated choice that symbolises the humanity of the Harkonenns by shooting in black and white. In a recent interview with Letterboxd, Villeneuve describes how shooting monochromatically in infrared gives the characters “alien-like features” and helps to visually separate their “fascist” and “plastic” world from the beautiful, naturalistic world of Arrakis. As haunting as this scene looked and felt, it was also a brilliant character introduction for Feyd-Rautha and one of my favourite scenes in the film.

Another epic component that brings both Dune films together is Hans Zimmer’s incredible score. As perfect as his score is in Part One, he smashes it yet again and pulls you right back into Arrakis. To make otherworldly music is a difficult task on its own, but leave it to Zimmer and he will always deliver. An underappreciated part of going to the cinema, especially for a sci-fi or action film, is to be able to experience the sound all around you. And Dune: Part Two uses sound to great effect. Zimmer’s beautiful tones are epic, making audiences feel totally immersed in every moment. I love listening to the Part One soundtrack on Spotify, and now it’s time to add Part Two’s to my rotation.

Each actor brings their total A-game and boy did they impress. Austin Butler kills it playing Feyd-Rautha, an animalistic sociopath looking to gain control of Arrakis. His physical acting is brilliant, Butler’s facial expressions and body language really give the audience the idea that he is a complete madman. Whilst Chalamet gives the best performance of his career, having to play a wide variety of roles. He is nuanced and vulnerable, and in the film’s climax, he delivers some of the best acting I have ever seen. You can see his complexities as he struggles to balance a relationship and the prophecy he is trying to avoid.

However, my favourite performance comes from Zendaya. She commands the screen at every opportunity showing off striking and tragic moments. Without even having to speak she can convey such strong messages through her eyes. The ensemble cast does an amazing job as well, rounded out by stellar performances from the likes of Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, and much more.

The combination of awe-inspiring visuals, earth-shattering sound, epic battle sequences, impeccable acting, grand-scale immersion, and an ending that will leave your jaw in your lap, makes Dune: Part Two a film of such magnitude. Dune: Part Two is a must-see, it is an experience like no other, an instant box-office success, and the beginning of a new pop-culture sensation.

We have just witnessed an iconic, generation-defining film epic that will be remembered for years and years to come.

5/5

Dune: Part Two is out now in cinemas.