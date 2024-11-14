The art of slowing down: Sometimes doing nothing is just fine

University life is a whirlwind of deadlines, activities, social events, and the ever-present pressure to be doing more. We’re told it’s a time to push ourselves, stack our resumes, and lay the foundation for our future careers. Many of us feel like we’re always running a marathon, keeping up with others who seem to have it all: top internships, high grades, packed social calendars. But here’s a truth we don’t hear often enough: sometimes, it’s okay to do nothing. In fact, learning the art of slowing down might be one of the most valuable things you can gain from your time at university.

The pressure to ‘have it all together’

It’s easy to feel like you’re falling behind when everyone around you seems to be hustling 24/7. Social media makes this worse, showing us snapshots of friends nailing prestigious internships, travelling, acing exams, or volunteering for impressive causes. We’re surrounded by a culture that tells us productivity equals value, but this mindset can quickly lead to burnout and a constant feeling of inadequacy.

The reality is, no one can keep up that pace forever — and no one should have to. Trying to do it all, all the time, can leave you feeling stretched thin and detached from what truly matters. Slowing down is a way to step back, find your own rhythm, and create a healthier approach to your time at uni.

Why doing nothing can be productive

In our productivity-driven society, ‘doing nothing’ has a bad reputation. But rest and downtime are essential for your mental health and well-being. Giving yourself permission to slow down helps you recharge, reflect, and ultimately perform better when you do get back to work.

Here are some of the often-overlooked benefits of slowing down:

Improved mental clarity: Taking a breather helps clear your mind. It gives you the space to think deeply, make better decisions, and understand what you actually want. Better stress management: Slowing down teaches you to handle stress instead of letting it pile up. A break allows you to reset, making it easier to tackle challenges with a clear head. Increased creativity: Creativity thrives in calm moments. Some of the best ideas come to us when we’re not actively trying to generate them. Stronger relationships: Slowing down gives you the chance to invest in meaningful connections rather than squeezing friends into a tight schedule. You’re more present, less distracted, and more able to enjoy their company.

Embracing a slower pace: Tips for letting go of the hustle

If you’re ready to try a slower pace but feel guilty or anxious at the idea of not doing something ‘productive’, start with these simple steps:

Practice saying no: University offers endless opportunities, but saying yes to everything is impossible. Evaluate what truly interests you and aligns with your values, and don’t be afraid to say no to the rest. Set realistic goals: Rather than aiming for a perfect balance of high grades, extracurriculars, and a social life, try setting smaller, achievable goals. Focus on what feels manageable rather than pushing yourself to the limit. Create downtime in your schedule: Actively schedule time to rest, whether it’s a free afternoon or a night where you don’t plan anything. Treat this downtime as non-negotiable and as important as your other commitments. Stay off social media (sometimes): Act on your own goals and values instead of comparing yourself to others. Let yourself do nothing: This can be the hardest part, but allowing yourself a day off without guilt is liberating. Let yourself read, watch Netflix, or simply sit outside without feeling the need to accomplish something.

Redefining success

In the end, slowing down at uni is about redefining what success looks like. It’s okay if your idea of a successful day isn’t packed with achievements. Sometimes, it’s just about finding joy in the small things — a great coffee, a long walk, a laugh with friends. University is more than just a career launchpad; it’s a unique life stage, full of personal growth and discovery.

By slowing down, you’ll find that you’re not just a passenger in the university experience, but an active participant. It’s in these pauses that we find what we truly love, what we need, and who we are outside of grades and goals. Sometimes, doing nothing is exactly what you need to feel at peace, recharge, and realise that you’re doing just fine.