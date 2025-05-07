City guide #3: Northern Quarter

Northern Quarter is undoubtedly the heart of brunches, drinks, and coffee dates in the city centre. On every street corner there is yet another eclectic spot serving Turkish eggs or an iced matcha latte, and the resulting choice is never easy on a hangover or an empty stomach. Over the years I have tried valiantly to try as many food or drink establishments in and around NQ and have tried to weed out the overpriced, overhyped spots from the genuine must-tries in this busy quarter in the city. While it wasn’t easy to select just a few, here is a handful of the best places to eat and drink on your next wander into the Northern Quarter.

Idle Hands

I won’t make you wait for the best place in Northern Quarter. Idle hands has it all; a well-tailored brunch menu boasting savoury dishes and decent prices, truly excellent coffee, outdoor seating for those long-awaited sunny days, and most importantly: pies. Idle Hands has even been given the stamp of approval by the likes of Nish Kumar and Aimee Lou Wood.

With full honesty, I have tried at least 15 different pie flavours at Idle Hands, and while some shine slightly brighter than others, every single one of them has been worth the £4 spend. Their weekly specials are creamy, but refreshingly light, infused with seasonal flavours and are atop a biscuit crumb or shortcrust pastry base. Alongside this, they usually have a cherry or pecan pie on display for those wishing for a classic, or something a little heartier. Offering a range of coffee beans, a neverending supply of inspired pie flavours, and a perfect window study spot, head to Idle Hands next time you are wandering around NQ for a cappuccino and slice of the classic banana cream pie. Or don’t, more slices for me.

Idle Hands is open 8:30am-5pm Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturdays, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

Flok

Walk over to Stevenson Square for your next date spot or catch up with a friend to enjoy 2 for £14 on spritz, an excellent selection of beers on tap and the perfect outdoor seats to enjoy the summer sun. The inside of Flok is small and cosy, while the outside benches bleed into the main square and are always bustling on a clear day. Opt for the honey and limoncello spritz, a craft beer, or even an iced coffee, and enjoy a perfect spot for some people-watching.

Flok is open 11am-11:30pm Monday-Friday and 11am-1am Saturday & Sunday.

Public

Neighbouring with Flok, Public offers a generous happy hour every weekday til 6pm or Sundays til 4pm. Serving pints for £4 or cocktails for £6 and all mains for £8, a better happy hour deal is hard to find in Manchester. The drinks are excellent, but the vibe and playlist are even better. It is the perfect spot for a girls night or end of year drinks with your flat, the music and cheap drinks are guaranteed to get the night started. Head over during happy hour and enjoy a frozen margarita and chilli oil “noods” that are so addictive you’ll be back again the following week.

Public is open 4pm-12am Monday-Thursday, 4pm-1am Fridays, 12pm-3am Saturdays and 12pm-12am Sundays.

Siop Shop

Hidden away in NQ, Siop Shop are easy to spot with their colourful interiors and huge windows, creating a cosy catch-up spot. Siop Shop offer an extensive coffee menu and a range of doughnuts and pastries that are as nostalgic as the decor. Their apple fritters are the stuff of dreams, while their doughnuts are soft and never fail to surprise with their eclectic flavours. Not to be missed for a boost of nostalgia on a sunny Sunday morning.

Siop Shop is open 8:30am-4:30pm Monday-Friday and 10am-4pm Saturday & Sunday.

This & That

Just before Shudehill Exchange, This & That is a Manchester staple, serving tender, meaty curries at an affordable price since 1984. With vegetarian varieties available as well, they offer three curries and rice from £6. Enjoy with a glass of mango lassi for the ultimate comforting and delicious meal that has you feeling right at home. Each day they offer a different selection of curries, at a great price, so this (& that) can be a staple lunch spot for whenever you find yourself in the centre of the city.

This & That is open 11:30am-8pm Sunday-Thursday and 11:30am-9pm Friday & Saturday.

Trof

Right next door, Trof is found on the corner by Pixel Bar, and in true NQ style offers a little bit of everything. They have breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening drinks all sorted. With multiple floors, and a couple of bookable function rooms, they also boast Open Mic nights and weekly pub quizzes. As if that isn’t enough, there is also a late-night DJ playing on the last Saturday of every month, making this a go-to spot no matter the mood or time of day. Head over between 3-7pm midweek for a £6 cocktail during happy hour. A must-try is the passion fruit and pineapple margarita; a tart and punchy cocktail to savour alongside some sides or live music.

Trof is open 10am-12am Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-1am Friday & Saturday, and 10am-12am on Sundays.