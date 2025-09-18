Your guide to the Manchester film scene

If you’re a film fan of any level, Manchester is one of the best cities in the UK to be in. It has a thriving film scene, both on and off the screen, with a massive array of film-y things that you can dive into.

HOME Cinema

My personal highlight for cinemas in Manchester is HOME. Only a 15-minute walk from campus, HOME contains a theatre, art gallery, but most importantly, a five-screen cinema that shows a fantastic selection of films from mainstream hits to tiny indies. They frequently have retrospective seasons celebrating big directors; this year, there have already been seasons for Alfred Hitchcock, Michael Haneke, and Wes Anderson, as well as genre-themed seasons like their film noir season running till the end of September.

They offer reduced tickets for students, but my recommendation if you’re a big film fan is to get the HOME pass, which allows you to see anything they show in the cinema for only £18 a month (essentially paying for itself after more than two visits).

For as great a place HOME is, they will not have you covered for the big blockbusters. If you want to watch the latest big franchise films you will have to stray to one of the chain cinemas, of which there are many options. The Everyman is gorgeous, but by far the most expensive cinema in the city and probably best to avoid on a student budget. Much cheaper is the Odeon Great Northern. This is my usual spot for the big releases given tickets are usually only £5, but do be aware it is situated in a strange liminal space of a building that might put you off the visit.

Vue Printworks

The sweet spot is probably the Vue Printworks, with reasonable prices, a great roster of films, and most importantly, recliner seats as the standard. Especially for longer films, this is a real lifesaver. Your other option is the Cineworld in Didsbury – if you live further away from the city centre, or you can’t get enough of 4DX or other slightly odd gimmick screenings then you might want to give it a visit.

Cultplex

Last, but certainly not least on my cinema recommendations, is Cultplex. Cultplex is a wonderful little cinema slightly north of the city centre which shows an almost fascinating collection of cult and classic films. In the last few months I’ve seen such gems as Mulholland Drive, Paprika, and a delightfully rowdy screening of The Room. They’ve also recently hosted a Twilight marathon, screened who seasons of Twin Peaks in one day (with The Return coming later this year) and a Sing-Along showing of The Wicker Man. Their line-up is always worth keeping an eye on and is a great chance to rewatch favourites, get around to watching stuff you’ve always meant to, or discovering strange curios.

Fopp

If you’re in the mood to watch something at home or you’re a big physical media fan, you’re best option in Manchester is Fopp, nestled just opposite the Arndale Centre. They have so many DVD’s and Blu-rays, some really great collectors editions of all sorts, and always have deals on to keep the price down.

The University of Manchester

If you don’t want to spend any money at all, and why wouldn’t you, the University has you covered for a lot of great film watching. The main library has a great film selection that you can just borrow very casually. I recently used it to watch Okja on the Criterion Collection disc. You can also make use of University resources like Box of Broadcasts or Kanopy to find a treasure trove of film and TV just by using your University log-in.

Film Festivals

Another benefit of being a film fan in Manchester are the great film festivals that run every year. In November you have the world-class Manchester Animation Festival, the UK’s biggest animation festival which always hosts a great line-up of films (I saw Flow there last year about 6 months before it came out) and events such as Q&As or student film showcases.

If animation isn’t your thing, every March plays host to the Manchester Film Festival, which again always attracts a great roster from big names before they release to the public, such as 2024s Love Lies Bleeding, to tiny films that you would struggle to catch any other way. Both Festivals offer reduced tickets to students as well as opportunities to volunteer if you want to get closer to the action.

It is also worth keeping an eye open for the range of smaller festivals that take place all year round, Grimmfest is a horror festival taking place in October, Kinofilm specialises in short films, and that is just scratching the surface. There is always an abundance of film to be engaged with in Manchester if you’re looking for it.