Making the most of your university experience: five pieces of advice I’d give my first-year self

17 September 2022 – my first-year move-in day and the start of a new chapter. I’d love to say I can remember every detail, but the truth is I don’t. What I do remember are the feelings: nervous, but excited for something new to begin.

Since then, I’ve had experiences that have shaped me as a person, far beyond what I could have expected. And if I could tell 18-year-old me what was ahead, I think he’d be surprised. Much of it comes down to a simple piece of advice I was given before starting first year: university is what you make of it.

With nearly 10,000 undergraduates joining the university each year, no two journeys will look the same – but here’s some advice on how to make the most of your own.

Don’t be afraid to say yes (but also no)

In the first few weeks, you might find yourself invited to all sorts of things by people from your course, accommodation, or perhaps an extra-curricular you’ve just joined. Going in with the mindset of ‘I don’t know where this might lead, but I’ll say yes anyway,’ is the right approach. Some of my friendships started from saying yes to something as simple as a coffee or night out – a beabadoobee concert in October 2022 found me two of my closest friends for instance.

Equally, it’s okay to say no. The beginning can be overwhelming: balancing the emotions which come with starting university, as well as adjusting to a new city and routine.

Your degree isn’t everything

Attend all those lectures and seminars – your future self will thank you for it. And don’t take the mentality of ‘first year doesn’t count’, you’ll find out it usually does. However, academics shouldn’t take over your life. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my studies, but your degree doesn’t need to define your whole experience.

Going to university and moving to a new city can bring lots of opportunities – so don’t be afraid to try new things and find balance between academics and other commitments.

There’s more to do beyond the typical university experiences

Let’s skip the generic ‘join sports or societies’ advice, although I’ll bang the drum for how great student journalism is all day long. Even in a city as big as Manchester, being a student can sometimes feel like living in a bubble when you’re frequenting the same places as everyone else.

There’s excitement to be found in discovering new places. Perhaps it’s finding a new café in the Northern Quarter, or a run club outside of the university. I’ll preach about Southside’s 2-for-1 happy hour to whoever will listen, but there are plenty of other places and experiences to try beyond the usual student haunts.

The difficulties make it all the more worthwhile

Before I moved to Manchester, I imagined student life would reflect what I’d seen in films or online, just because I’d got into my top choice university and moved to a new city. The reality of it was that challenges don’t magically disappear, and unexpected ones can arise, too.

Remember, the bumps in the road will allow you to grow as a person. It might not be easy. But use this as an opportunity to learn and build resilience – these lessons might be even more important than your degree.

Document your experience

Time will pass quicker than you think and it’s easy to forget that beyond events and big milestones, there are also lots of smaller memories that will take place in between.

Keep a journal, take lots of photos, try BeReal or 1 Second Everyday – whatever method that’ll help you remember. I wish at the beginning I’d captured more of the smaller things, as well as the people. You’ll look back and be glad you captured more than just the larger milestones.