Farage says multiculturalism was a mistake. He’s wrong.

To Nigel Farage, promoting multiculturalism is one of the ‘biggest mistakes’ Britain has made. Multiculturalism has triggered the rise of sectarianism within British society and, to resolve this, we must foster a sense of togetherness by strengthening Britain’s traditional ‘Christian heritage culture’.

How exactly multiculturalism – the abstract condition of difference – is the catalyst for Britain’s demise is unclear. But cultural diversity is not only one of the most positive aspects of this country, but also one of the most fundamental elements of even the most quintessential parts of British society.

For one, “traditional” British culture and heritage is quite literally made up of a borrowing from others. Fish and chips, one of the most classic ‘British’ meals, was likely introduced to the UK by Spanish and Portuguese refugees in the 16th century. Drinking tea, a quintessentially British pastime, was a habit brought over from China in the 1650s and even British football teams wouldn’t be the same without the cultural diversity of its players. Without multiculturalism, we’d have little left — in music, books, film, and entire ways of life.

Quite literally, the foundation of British society has been (and continues to be) built on the foundation of multiculturalism. The British Empire’s power was fundamentally dependent on the colonisation and exploitation of overseas populations for support. Even after the collapse of the British Empire, the post-WWII migration of Caribbean workers, known as the Windrush generation, was pivotal in addressing labour shortages during Britain’s reconstruction.

Even the English language itself is influenced by an influx of cultures, predating centuries: from Romans to Vikings, the Dutch and French. Farage mocking international migrants not learning ‘our’ language is turning a blind-eye to the heavy multicultural influence of other countries on the development of the English language we speak today. The word ‘cuisine’ comes from France, the friendly slang-term ‘wagwan’ has afro-Caribbean roots, and even ‘pyjamas’ originates from Hindi. It begs the question: who does ‘our’ language really belong to?

It’s historically infeasible for Britain to assume a one culture society. British society and people are multicultural. Yes, there are families that have been born and bred in this country for generations. But there are others who are first-born here, like myself, or have heritage from around the world, who have just an equal claim to being British as the next person. If you go back far enough, many White Britons can trace part of their roots to Ireland, France, or other European countries. There is no one type of ‘British’.

Liverpool’s maritime heritage, Manchester’s industrial revolution, and classic British accents, like Geordie or Scouse, would not exist if not for outside cultures. Multiculturalism is what makes Manchester Manchester, and, on a macro scale, makes Britain Britain.

So, not only is multiculturalism engrained and embedded within society, but it is also one of its greatest elements. Even if it wasn’t impossible to imagine Britain’s existence without a variety of cultures, life would be far more bland – literally. Cultural diversity brings communities together, it provides stories, excitement, and provokes conversations on history and heritage. It is part of the grassroots foundations of how this country came to be, without which there would be no Britain.

Labelling multiculturalism as a problem alienates groups of society who are fundamental to this country’s existence. It negates Britain’s true history and heritage and excludes anyone outside of what counts as Reform’s stereotypical ‘British’ persona. This is the rhetoric that actually risks sawing divide within the UK further – not multiculturalism.

Much of what we see around us would not exist without it, neither this country’s social structures nor living resources. So, no, multiculturalism was not the biggest mistake Britain made – it made Britain. Maybe it’s time to be more grateful, and aware, of what it has truly done for this country, and the privileges it has brought to our day-to-day lives.