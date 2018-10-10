Hold by Michael Donkor review

Hold, Micheal Donkor’s debut novel, is a story of friendship, loss, cultural identity and the universal adolescent desire to be accepted. Belinda is a maid to an affluent family in Kumasi, Ghana. Occupied with cooking, cleaning and supervising the mischievous Mary (the younger maid who has become the sister she never had), she is almost able to forget the estranged mother who had sent her from her village.

When a friend of Belinda’s mistress arranges for her to live with them in London, however, she is plunged into a world of uncertainty. Although the Otuo’s encourage her to study, she is still effectively a maid. Instead of house hold chores her new duty is to be a stabilising influence on Amma, the wayward daughter of the family.

Belinda finds Amma spoilt and irresponsible whilst Amma finds Belinda judgmental and prudish. Despite this, they develop an unlikely friendship as both begin to detach themselves from their prejudice and empathise with each others’ personal struggles. In Belinda’s case to confront her feelings of childhood rejection and question the role of servility that has been carved out for her in life and in Amma’s, the pressure of hiding her homosexuality from her conservative parents. It is a friendship that ends too soon, however, when tragedy strikes back in Kumasi and Belinda returns and makes an important decision.

Donkor is a master at dialogue. A Londoner of Ghanian descent who has taught English at St Paul’s Girls School, his ears are finely attuned to both Ghanian English and that of posh London school girls as well as how language divides the characters; Belinda is bemused and offended by Amma’s sarcasm and phone conversations between Mary and Belinda are as hilarious as they are heart-breaking. Mary imagines Belinda as a princess in ‘her English castle’ and Belinda encourages Mary to reinvent herself as a character named Cynthia who is uncomplaining in the face of monotonous and strenuous chores which Mary now has to do by herself. Exchanges such as this illustrate how none of the young female characters feel they have any control over their lives.

Hold is an engaging and accessible read. Donkor portrays his characters with warmth, drawing the reader into each of their personal journeys. It is excellent fiction for modern Britain, depicting individual experiences within the fabric of the immigrant experience and the problems faced by many young people.