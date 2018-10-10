The mid-week cheap eats of dreams

You need a food cheat, and you deserve a treat. Luckily for you, we’ve got a run down of the best Manchester has to offer when you’re searching for that edible oasis. Cheap, Instagram-worthy food made to soothe your soul and put leftover tuna pasta bakes everywhere to shame.

50% off Sushi, Monday: Whether you’re planning cocktails with the girls, an upmarket date or you’re just a lover of all things Japanese and sushi, head to 23 Peter Street for 50% off sashimi and rolls at Sakana. Aesthetic goals and absolutely divine, you can expect to find rich, pink slices of salmon sashimi, soft shell crab and mango rolls or even treat yourself to the tempura lobster roll, all for half the price! Remember to book in advance to secure the deal. (23 Peter Street, M2 5QR, @23peterstreet on Instagram)

£1 Taco Tuesdays: For Mexican-mezcal debauchery you cannot miss El Capo’s incredible ‘Taco Tuesday’! Five minutes walk from Piccadilly Station, this Mexican food is worlds away from the tired old fajitas on your meal plan. For £1 a pop enjoy soft tortilla taco-heaven; orange-braised pork carnitas, smoked chipotle sweet potato (or my personal favourite) the chipotle panga; shallow fried crispy white fish with sour cream and luscious chunks of avocado. At £1 a taco you may even want to treat yourself to a naughty margarita, or 4… (12 Tariff Street, M1 2FF, @elcapo_cantina on Instagram)

10p Wings: On ‘Wing Wednesdays’ we don’t wear pink; we eat lots of thrifty chicken. Feeding this frugal tradition is Bunny Jackson’s; five minutes from Oxford Road Station and decked out in obnoxiously American dive bar decor. Heaven for all my chicken connoisseurs out there, the wings are 10p each and the offer is daily! That’s correct, 50 wings for £5. At 10p you can choose between classic buffalo or barbecue and for an extortionate price of 20p your choices extend to Jack Daniels glaze, southern comfort Cajun or sailor Jerry sticky sesame. If 10p wings weren’t enough, from 5pm to 9pm enjoy Happy Hour, £3 pilsner pints and £5 selected cocktails. 10p wings after 5pm only. (1 Jack Rosenthal Street, M15 4RA, @bunnyjacksonsmcr on Instagram)

Crazy Pedro’s Happy Hour: Below Affleck’s Palace resides one of the Northern Quarter’s gems, arguably one of the ultimate cheat eat destinations, Crazy Pedro’s. A tequila-laden paradise of fusion pizza, frozen cocktails and lurid lucha-libre decor. Happy Hour, Sunday-Friday 5pm-9pm, means 16″ pizzas for £10 (what’s a fiver each between pizza pals?). Choose from wacky toppings such as ‘Fried Chicken and Waffle’ or ‘Nacho Libre’ (nachos, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and pico de gallo) or perhaps opt for something more purist: ‘Summer B’, wild mushrooms, garlic ricotta and truffle oil. (Short street NQ or 55 Bridge Street for the bigger branch, @crazypedros on Instagram)

50% of lunch, Friday: From Albert Square you’re minutes away from Dogs ‘n’ Dough. This hip and trendy haunt with it’s green leather seats, metro tiles and neon bar lights offers the dirtiest dogs off Deansgate (by dirty I mean absolutely delicious). For 50% off on Fridays enjoy the ‘punniest’ menu items: ‘Pickle Ricks’ (beer-battered pickles with szechuan dipping sauce) or ‘Cheesus Christ Superstar’, a three cheese, caramelized onion, hot dog dream. Plus, all beef and pork dogs can be switched out for veggie if you’re not about the meat! Note, this offer is from 12pm – 4pm. (17 Bow Lane, M2 4FW, @dogsndough on Instagram)