Details announced for Manchester’s Christmas Light Switch-On Spectacular

Manchester City Council have announced details about their annual Christmas lights switch-on, which will take place on Saturday 3rdNovember in Albert Square at 7:30pm.

The official star who will push the button, commencing the beginning to Manchester’s festive activities, is Jonas Blue. Following Jonas Blue’s success producing numerous hit records including ‘Rise’, as well as global hits ‘Fast Car’, ‘Mamma’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’, he is expected to draw a large crowd to the event.

The council has also confirmed this year to be the final Christmas lights switch-on hosted at Albert Square for the next four years. The event, which has been hosted in Albert Square for the last two decades, is relocating due to the £13 million revamp of the Town Hall.

The Christmas Market is yet to have its location for 2019 confirmed. Rumoured locations for the next four years include Spinningfields, Piccadilly Gardens, Castlefield Bowl, and St Ann’s Square where the first Christmas lights switch on was located in 1989.

Other headlining acts performing alongside Jonas Blue are; Max George, performances from Wicked and Dr Dolittle the Musical, Mel Brooks’ comedy ‘The Producers’, as well as former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle.

The Manchester-based celebrities will partake in solo performances and speeches, and attendees can expect to enjoy musical numbers.

The show will be opened by Manchester Show Choir followed by The Dance Academy and is partnered with Hits Radio. The crowd can expect music popularly heard on the radio station.

The celebrity-packed entertainment portion of the evening will finish with a ten-minute firework display.

The event is free for all to attend and will be alcohol-free.